The Art of Whiskey: The Macallan Dinner At Leku Supports Hurricane Relief In Florida

After a devastating few days of Hurricane Ian, strong winds and rain swept through Florida’s Gulf Coast, leaving residents with months of recovery ahead. In support of hurricane relief, Haute Living and refined whiskey experts at The Macallan hosted an unforgettable evening. Guests gathered for a tasting of The Macallan’s finest whiskey and a dining experience at Leku and the Rubell Museum, where guests were greeted with ‘The Copa,’ an aromatic cocktail containing the 12-year-old The Macallan Double Cask.

Katie Nahat, The Macallan’s National Brand Ambassador, hosted and escorted guests through the museum’s galleries. Amongst the exhibits was the stunning Keith Haring Gallery, and an expansive collection of over 7,200 works by more than 1,000 artists. After roaming and admiring the expansive grounds of Rubell, it was time to start tasting. Guests watched in awe as Nahat drew back curtains on the wall revealing The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection: An Estate, A Community and A Distillery. She welcomed guests to try the thoughtfully curated collection for themselves, which includes a variety of 13 one-of-a-kind bottles dating back to 1967. Like a piece of artwork themselves, The Macallan 25-year-old was inspired by the rich history of The Macallan which was further explained by Nahat. Intensifying the whiskey’s unique flavor profiles, the tasting was paired with a carefully chosen foie gras acorn.

After guests conversed on the acute tastes of The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection, the tasting commenced and guests were escorted to Galley 13. While making their way to their seats, guests were offered Leku’s newest cocktail “Iberian Harmony,” featuring none other than The Macallan Harmony Rich Cacao. Guests then enjoyed a number of hand-picked dishes tailored to the evening’s exclusive event while sitting and dining amongst the brilliant pieces of artwork. The evening was completed with a final taste of The Macallan Rare Cask, a rich mahogany red whisky.

Notable guests in attendance included Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Eric Barton, Rachel Blom, Carolina De Busto, Robert Lovi, and John Milne, among others.

All Photo credits: World Red Eye