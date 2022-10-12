The world’s largest in-water boat show returns to Fort Lauderdale from October 26 to October 30.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

Tickets to the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) are live. The 63rd annual event will take place from October 26th to the 30th, just steps away from the sands of sunny South Florida.

The 2022 FLIBS will take place across seven locations, including the Broward County Convention Center (BCCC) and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. Guests can expect boating and yachting exhibitions that are set to provide an unforgettable experience during the five-day show. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, this monumental event showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

“We are thrilled to kick off another fantastic event in Fort Lauderdale for our 63rd year,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “Last year’s boat show was an absolute blockbuster event, generating over $1 billion in economic output for the state of Florida and attracting over 100,000 attendees. Year after year, FLIBS has raised the bar for the marine industry, and we cannot wait to welcome back our incredible community to the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.”

FLIBS attendees can expect to have an up-close and personal look at this year’s highly-anticipated debuts by the world’s leading boat manufactures such as Axopar Boats, Northstar Boats, MJM Yachts, LEKKER Boats, Islamorada Boatworks, Schaefer Yachts, Invincible Boats, and more. Additionally, guests will have access to premier super yacht exhibits, kids fishing clinics and family-friendly activities, educational marine seminars, and the Windward VIP Club for gourmet food and five-star views of the event.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

“The marine industry has continued to experience unparalleled growth in the past 2 years, and we remain committed to providing the best show experience that caters to a wide range of audiences within the boating and yachting sector,” said Phil Purcell, CEO/President of the MIASF, who owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “We are honored to host the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and look forward to showcasing the best our industry has to offer at the largest in-water boat show in the world.”

Among the exciting activities featured at the 2022 FLIBS, guests can expect to experience an eclectic variety of attractions.

Main attractions include the Superyacht Village, Winward VIP Club, a one-of-a-kind Culinary Experience, The Aqua Zone by Nautical Ventures, the Marine and Electronics Tent, Educational Seminars and the Kids’ Corner.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

This year, FLIBS is offering military veterans and First Responders complimentary admission on Sunday, October 30th. A First Responder is anyone charged with responding first to the scene of an emergency, such as police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. Please bring a valid picture ID or send a copy of your ID to cxteam@informa.com to receive your ticket in advance. Friends and family are not eligible to redeem this offer.

To purchase your tickets for the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, please visit:https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/tickets.html