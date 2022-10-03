Dubai-based and world-renowned contemporary Artist, Sacha Jafri, has collaborated with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for the inception of ‘The Six Elements’ Phantom.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In alignment with this exciting new collaboration, there will be six one-of-one Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II motor cars which will feature a unique, painted Sacha Jafri Gallery, inspired by the one of the five elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Air, with Humanity as the ‘sixth element.’ The goal for this project is to raise $1 million for charity, with associations to be named later this year. The chosen beneficiaries will be Humanity-centric, spanning three sectors: Education, Health, and Sustainability.

“‘Phantom The Six Elements’ is an idea that was born during an inspiring phone call between Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa and the boundary-pushing creativity of Sacha Jafri,” said César Habib, Regional Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa. “Through the collaboration between the Rolls-Royce dealer partners in the UAE and a contemporary artist beyond compare, art and craftsmanship have converged into a deeper, breathless expression of matter and meaning.”

Jafri was selected for his one-of-a-kind vision, style and use of color. He will be crafting a unique gallery for each Phantom Series II, themed around the Six Elements. The principle of adding Humanity as an element builds on the ethos of the British artist’s works around the five traditional elements. The underlying message is the need to reintroduce a sense of humanity to the world and to find balance within ourselves.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Jafri sees each of these elements evoking a different emotion, spirit, energy and purpose. Fire represents passion and belief. Fire is balanced by earth, which represents grounding and roots. Air is the essence of life, enabling us to breathe. Wind enhances our feelings of freedom, whilst Water, supports our lyricism and fluidity. Humanity brings love, embrace, and the linking of souls.

“The six Rolls-Royce Phantoms will embody the emotion of each elemental force,” said the artist. “The artistic journey begins and ends with emotion and intention, fueling my inspiration to create the color palette of the ‘Six Elements.’ Earth, Fire, Wind, Water and Air are enhanced by the addition of a ‘new element,’ Humanity – the very essence of life itself.”

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ motor cars will also feature a unique digital element. The marque is simultaneously launching “The Rolls-Royce That Keeps on Giving” NFT initiative, which includes six individual flythrough animations.

Each time any of the six NFTs are traded, a royalty of 20% will be donated to the chosen charity. The six distinct one-off NFTs are linked to each of the six Phantoms, however, owners can sell their NFT separately if they choose to do so. These NFTs will be uniquely embedded within the glove compartment of each Phantom Series II, enabling each of the six owners to view their NFT experience while sitting within their car.