Esha Soni Launches Debut Handbag And Jewelry Collection

Fashion

Esha Shoni is a multi-disciplinary designer who is currently the design intellect behind Proenza Schouler accessories and has previously led the growth of several American brands such as Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors Collection.  

Photo Credit: ESHA SONI

The new brand places value in the idea of investment pieces, which offer timeless sculptural silhouettes for a design-minded and multi-hyphenate woman. ESHA SONI will present the first collection to the Design and Fashion community at interiors showroom Roll & Hill. The pieces have been available for pre-order on eshasoni.com since June of this year. Products are set to deliver in October 2022.

Esha Shoni was raised in India, but moved to New York to pursue an education in Design at FIT. She spent time abroad in Florence, Italy, building a not-for-profit foundation that offers primary and vocational education to children in her home country is one of the catalysts for starting the eponymous brand. 

Photo Credit: ESHA SONI

The inaugural objects reflect the designer’s deeply intuitive gravitational pull toward the beauty found in organic, asymmetric, sculptural forms. Inspired by the works of Victor Pasmore, Jules Olitski, Jean Arp, and Kenji Yoshida, they infuse Esha’s affection for art, design, and culture gracefully. Esha describes her approach as “a series of chronologically labeled collections born of a concept, feeling, and mood.”

Made in Italy and New York, the products include three handbag designs: Orb, Slope, and Arc in french calf, suede, and spelt pony, and a necklace, broach, and earrings in sterling silver. A ceramic collaboration with a local Montauk artist accompanies the collection. Products begin at $350 with handbags starting at $1950.

Photo Credit: ESHA SONI

