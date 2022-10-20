Bezel Miami is one of the most highly anticipated luxury high-rise residential developments in the heart of Miami’s newest and most active mixed use development, Miami World Center.

With 40 years’ experience in the New York City market, Bezel Miami is The Moinian group’s first luxury residential high-rise in Miami standing 43 stories tall, with 434 units comprising of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom rental residences. Bezel is located in Miami Worldcenter, one of the most anticipated, and premier urban developments in the country. Miami Worldcenter will offer 400,000 square feet of premier retail such as Lululemon, a Michelin star restaurant, Citizen M Hotel, and entertainment venues, including the 7th Street Promenade, outdoor cafes, bars and boutique retail shops.

“We began leasing late last year, and the velocity has been and continues to be off the charts,” said Mitchell Moinian, Principal at the Moinian Group.

Just last month, the Moinian Group released its VUE Penthouse Collection, which is made up of 39 premier luxury residences, spanning the top four floors of Bezel Miami. The VUE Penthouse Collection will offer its residents unparalleled views of the Miami Bay with hotel-style amenities and services unique to the Miami rental market.

Located walking distance from several cultural hubs in Miami such as the Perez Art Museum, the FTX Arena and the Frost Museum of Science, Bezel will allow for residents to experience the best Miami has to offer. Furthermore, the high-rise itself has amenities that elevate standards and expectations of residential luxury living. The 13th and 14th floor of Bezel includes a massive double-height lounge spanning the entire length of the building. Additionally, a landscaped pool deck with private cabanas, formal dining areas, dog run and lounge seating to take in some of the most comprehensive views of Miami’s city skyline. Other featured amenities include a wellness center, complete with steam room, jacuzzi, private treatment rooms, state-of-the art fitness facility, boxing and spin studio, and last but not least The Market, stocked daily with all the essentials, and accessible 24 hours a day.

