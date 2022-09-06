Owning Your Health: The Top Brands Helping You Build The Best Version Of Yourself

Rejuva Minerals

The Central Florida-based beauty movement, Rejuva Minerals, excels in providing clean cosmetics and beauty tools that pack nothing but the good stuff, saving our skin from harmful ingredients so we can be our most authentic selves. Officially introduced in 2006, Rejuva Minerals is the passion project of Brenda Hyre, a veteran of the health and wellness community with a sweet spot for transparency. After being dealt a challenging dose of skin complications, Hyre sought out a cleaner alternative to mega-names in retail that wouldn’t inflame her existing struggles. Rejuva Minerals quickly became a reality and one of the select few suppliers that are mostly free of mica and titanium dioxide, along with being EWG verified. The company pours a lot of its energy into sensitive skin solutions, providing familiar utility like SPF sunscreen and vegan mascara that enhances our best parts without sacrificing quality or cleanliness. The beauty brand has been featured in Marie Claire, Women’s Health, and “The Talk” on CBS. Additionally, their Age Defying Liquid Foundation earned them the “Best Makeup Product Winner” award for 2021’s Dirty Thinker’s Choice Awards. At its core, Rejuva Minerals reminds us to highlight our natural glow, made possible through a palette of clean artistry that’s driven by authenticity.

Kawaii Treats and Eats

Soury and Patrick Duckson are the husband and wife duo behind Kawaii Treats and Eats, a dessert powerhouse based in Southwestern Florida. The sweetest thing about Kawaii Treats and Eats is their dedication to dietary-conscious recipes that taste as good as they feel. All of Kawaii’s baking mixes are free of sugar, gluten, grain, low carb, and keto-friendly, resulting in a decadent pantry full of delectable mixes that appeal to all demographics. Soury Duckson is a seasoned baker who took on a keto diet in 2017 but was dissatisfied with market offerings that simply missed the sweet spot. After extensive experimentation with Patrick in their kitchen, the duo perfected a batch of recipes that foiled all perceptions surrounding “healthy” desserts, even outperforming familiar staples like Pumpkin Bread, Cinnamon Crumb Cake, and Buttermilk Pancakes. The secret to Kawaii’s success is in the kitchen, where Patrick and Soury work around the clock to produce showstopping mixes baked with love. Their formulas are highly versatile and made with the finest ingredients available. After all, what you put in is exactly what you’ll get out of it. The Kawaii Treats and Eats community is redefining our understanding of healthy indulgence, and with Soury and Patrick leading the way, we can definitely have our cake, eat it, and feel healthy, too. First-timers can enjoy 15% off of their first order by using the code “hauteliving”.

jack & annie’s

The future demands nothing less than creative strategy when it comes to conservation, and in the case of jack & annie’s, the answer to many of our global struggles lies with jackfruit. Launched in December of 2020, jack & annie’s is the passion project of Annie Ryu, a Harvard Medical graduate who discovered an untapped market in utilizing jackfruit as a meat alternative. After countless visits to India to gather a deeper understanding of Jack trees and their formidable endurance, Ryu harnessed the unrivaled versatility of the fleshy jackfruit in re-creating some of our favorite dishes like crispy jack nuggets, buffalo jack wings, and breakfast jack sausage patties. Based in Boulder, CO, jack & annie’s is truly one-of-a-kind in the alt-meat market, pioneering a product that not only remains free of additives and flavor-enhancers due to its natural meaty texture but is also incredibly effective in fighting climate change. Jack trees are perennial crops, meaning they live longer and require less maintenance than their annual counterparts. Jack trees are also resistant to drought, heat, and pests, making them one of the most sustainable crops in the world. jack & annie’s use of jackfruit is helping to prevent global food waste and make plant-based meals more accessible to anyone willing to give it a try. This small but mighty force in food innovation has covered a lot of ground in a short amount of time, and if you haven’t been paying attention to the power of plant-based foods like jackfruit, you’d be wise to start now.

Living Tree Botanicals

Officially introduced in 2020, Living Tree Botanicals is sweeping the CBD market with clarity, consistency, and a fierce dedication to quality in its product line. Based in Atlanta, GA, and locally known as “The City Within A Forest”, Living Tree Botanicals is rooted in transparency and strives to supply the elevated consumer with resources that do exactly what they’re supposed to do. CBD is naturally derived from the hemp plant, and Living Tree Botanicals consistently prioritizes safe and secure testing in FDA-approved labs for all of their products to ensure consumers are given honest direction in their daily routines. The company offers a suite of versatile CBD-infused products that work for any occasion including topical creams, gummies, oils, and, yes, dog treats. Fostering a community that is educational and supportive by nature is a defining quality of Living Tree Botanicals, where experienced and curious consumers work together to build a better experience for everyone, everywhere. The wellness properties of CBD are but one branch of the Living Tree lifestyle, and as a USDA-certified organic offering, Living Tree Botanicals remains the consumer’s choice for athletes, performers, working professionals, and those who crave a stronger edge on the brink of success. No matter where you are in your wellness journey, there’s always room to rest on the boughs of Living Tree Botanicals when you need it most.

Active Wellness

With a network of 50 fitness and wellness centers nationwide, Active Wellness has been making conscious strides toward building healthier communities since 2014, when co-founders Jill Kinney, Bill McBride, and Carey White set out to build a new kind of approach to health and well-being through innovation and teamwork. In addition to supplying their centers with industry-trending equipment, programs, and best practices, Active has recently introduced Active Wellness Center, an extension of the company that seeks to provide a social and inspiring environment where members can take a proactive approach to their health and well-being. In January of this year, Active partnered with Providence to open 4 integrated wellness facilities that provide an exemplary fitness model for hospital systems and investors, effectively tapping into a new realm for wellness companies that reaches individuals in more ways than one. Active Wellness is made up of industry leaders who have 30 plus years of experience running award-winning health clubs, and as such their fitness resources operate with excellence from top to bottom. The company has been routinely recognized by reputable voices in the market, including the Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021 and Best Medical Fitness. Through an unparalleled zest for community and a dynamic leadership team, Active Wellness and its robust partnerships are changing the way we interact with wellness and how we take charge of our personal health journeys.

Rocky Mountain Regenerative Medicine

Rocky Mountain Regenerative Medicine is a Colorado-based full-service medical clinic that integrates holistic expertise with cutting-edge regenerative diagnostics & therapeutics. Focusing on a proactive approach, RMRM not only dives deep into your symptoms and future health but provides individualized healthcare by highly engaged professionals. Founded by Dr. Khoshal Latifzai and Dr. Vassily Eliopoulos in 2017, RMRM combines over 35 years of medical expertise. Dr. Khoshal and Dr. Vassily are proactive by design, specializing in disease prevention and wellness optimization. RMRM’s philosophy is that the best medical results are rooted in long-term relationships where clients receive highly-personalized treatment that is tailored to their needs and individual goals along their unique journey. As of today, RMRM is the only full-service regenerative clinic dedicated to longevity and health optimization, with careful attention devoted to a tailored experience for every client. Both Dr. Khoshal and Dr. Vassily excel in delivering efficient solutions to their clients that result in minimal downtime. Many of Dr. Khoshal and Dr. Vassily’s clients have grown to become lifelong friends, as a result of their expertise and commitment to collaborative wellness. RMRM partners with clients who want to Live, Look, and Perform Better Longer.

Written in partnership with Ascend