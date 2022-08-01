James Harden
Whisky Business: Haute Living Hosts Artistic Celebration for The Macallan Inside Miami’s Rubell Museum

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living celebrated The Macallan Whisky at Miami’s Rubell Museum with an intimate dining and tasting experience.

The Macallan Harmony Collection: Rich Cacao

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

In the final week of July, 23 guest were invited to the Leku courtyard pithing the Rubell Museum for an evening which celebrated  art and exceptional craftsmanship. Guests were greeted with an aromatic cocktail comprised of The Macallan Double Cask 12 years old, named The Copa.

Katie Nahat, The Macallan’s National Brand Ambassador, hosted and escorted guests around some of the museum’s stunning galleries, including the Keith Haring Gallery. After all guests had settled in and experienced the artistic environment, Nahat parted a curtain to reveal The Macallan Anecdote of Ages Collection: An Estate. The thoughtfully curated collection includes 13 one-of-a-kind bottles from 1967 featuring unique label artwork handcrafted by Sir Peter Blake that relays the history of The Macallan. Guests listened in as Nahat provided them with a brief history of The Macallan before leading them through a tasting experience paired with a foie gras acorn to enhance the whisky’s unique flavor profiles.

The Rubell Museum

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

After the whisky tasting and delicious food pairings, guests moved off to Galley 13 to enjoy hand-picked dishes tailored to the evening’s exclusive event. Guests were given Leku’s newest cocktail “Iberian Harmony,” featuring The Macallan Harmony Rich Cacao, to enjoy while being seated. The evening was capped off with a final taste of The Macallan Rare Cask, a rich mahogany red whisky.

Katie Nahat

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Notable guests of Haute Living Media Group included Adriana de Moura, Angela and Louis Birdman, Brandon Zarco, Danny Jimenez, Sandra and Randy Fiorenza, Lauren Carpenter, Sean Carpenter, David Aaron Carpenter and Grace Carpenter, among others.

David Aaron Carpenter, Lauren Carpenter, Sean Carpenter, Katie Nahat, Grace Carpenter, Brandon Zarco

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

April Donelson, Adriana De Moura

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Macallan Tasting Menu

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Macallan Anecdote of Ages Collection: An Estate

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

