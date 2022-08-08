Consider Loews Regency Hotel’s Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa a one-stop shop for your relaxation and recovery needs. The top-rated salon and spa is an oasis found within the big city, allowing clients and guests to escape, despite the hustle and bustle of their surroundings.

Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa is located on the second floor of Loews Regency Hotel, situated on the corner of 61st and Park Avenue. Guests can now enjoy a luxurious beauty experience on the Upper East Side. The space entails 32 custom-designed hair stations, 8 spa treatment rooms, private suites for VIP clients, a relaxation lounge, and a 1,700 square-foot fitness center. The salon, exclusively designed by Meyer Davis Studios, conveys the exceptional elegant spirit of modern French design. The state-of-the-art 10,000 square-foot flagship salon elevates client relaxation with its exquisite furnishings from the Maletti group and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Loews Regency Hotel Spa and Stay package offers $200 spa credit (excluding salon services) and has proven to be just what you or your loved one might need to refresh at the end of the summer.

The salon has a team of industry-leading stylists from around the world who use cutting-edge technologies and techniques aimed to deliver a seamless, efficient, and elegant customer experience. The salon and spa offer several wellness services ranging from a haircut with Julien, age-defying treatments, and shiatsu stretching techniques. Also, guests can ask for the ‘Power Hour,’ inspired by the legendary ‘Power Breakfast’ at The Regency Bar & Grill. Julien and Suelyn Farel created this treatment so guests can receive three services in an hour.

The Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa offers an unparalleled level of sophistication and expertise with high-quality treatments to restore, renew, and empower clients to become the best version of themselves.