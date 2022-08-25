Mil Demonios Aguardiente Launches in the US

Mil Demonious is an award-winning triple distilled premium spirit derived from sugar cane utilizing an ancient artisanal process combined with new ingredients, and modern methods to create a unique liquor with a true Colombian heritage.

Mil Demonios (1000 Demons) began as a premium brand aguardiente in the bars of Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena seven years ago. Since then, the award-winning aguardiente has been recognized for its refinement, delicacy, and complexity by the 2022 San Francisco World Wine Spirits Competition (SFWSC), as the most important Ultra-Premium Craft Spirit from Colombia. They were also awarded the Gold Medal in 2021 and received two silver medals in 2018. As a natural next step, the company has begun its first exports to the United States this year.

Unlike traditional aguardiente (loosely translated as firewater) which is produced with anise, and has a strong black licorice taste, Mil Demonios is made with ginger, coriander, and fennel, and no added sugar, offering a more elegant and well-balanced drink that retains the notes of licorice.

The brand celebrates the history of aguardiente through its name, artisanal distillation, and packaging while reimagining the drinking experience with a sophisticated and modern edge.

During colonial times, Cartagenian slaves distilled sugar cane and added sugar, fruit, and anise to create the original aguardiente. The liquor became so popular that Colombian locals stopped buying Spanish spirits, consequently decreasing Spain’s profits. To drive more business to their own products, the Spanish government prohibited the distillation and sale of aguardiente in 1793. This gave rise to underground off-license bodegas; one of the most infamous being Mil Demonios, identified by its wolf-shaped knocker. According to legend, the bodega used secret distillation techniques which had magical effects.

Indigenous people, Creoles, and Spaniards came together for unforgettable parties where they would let their demons free.

“Reading those stories of the prohibition era, we realized that we needed a kinder, gentler aguardiente. One that does not scratch your throat when it goes down, and doesn’t give a killer hangover,” said Mauricio Gutiérrez, co-founder of 1000D Spirits SAS, Mil Demonios’ parent company. “Our triple distillation process makes the taste of the alcohol smoother and equalizes the aftereffects of a big night out. “

1000D Spirits’ mission is to spread the love of aguardiente across the world. While the original spirit is usually taken neat with no ice and no garnish, the Mil Demonios founders have developed a number of craft cocktails and created a ‘potions manual’ which teaches bartenders and restaurants new ways of consuming aguardiente.

A favorite is the Buziraco which combines Mil Demonios, natural lulo pulp, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Or try the Guarosoda which mixes Mil Demonios, soda, and a splash of lemon juice.

Mil Demonios retails for $44.99 and can be found at major liquor stores in Florida, New York, and Texas or online at www.winedelivery.com.

Written in partnership with Cece Feinberg