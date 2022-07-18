BEMER Group Takes Exercise to New Levels of Efficacy with FDA-Cleared Technology

As the consumers continue to put health and wellness at the forefront of the global societal psyche, more and more individuals are becoming empowered to put the direction of their wellbeing back into their own hands. As early-pandemic lockdowns forced people out of their beloved gyms and into their homes, virtual workouts saw a significant surge in popularity – a trend that’s expected to endure as 82 percent of surveyed consumers have revealed that the newly-accessible world of at-home fitness has allowed them increased time for themselves and their daily responsibilities, while another 72 percent say they believe the conventional gym model will eventually fall to the wayside in favor of virtual workouts.

Still, alongside the increasing popularity of these at-home workouts has come a heightened likelihood of self-injury, as consumers left to their own devices without posture and form correction by professional trainers are prone to experiencing muscle strain or joint damage. As such, there’s become a clear need for technological innovation that can help prevent easily-avoidable injuries such as these, boosting the home workout to new levels of safety and efficiency.

Enter BEMER, a wellness company known for its patented signal that has been scientifically shown to temporarily improve blood flow in healthy muscles – with all-important Class II clearance by the FDA – that’s shifting the landscape of modern exercise through its barrier-breaking product line. With a focus on post-workout recovery, BEMER devices harness state-of-the-art technology to stimulate muscles for enhanced oxygen and blood flow, all in one easy-to-use and non-invasive package.

BEMER’s industry-leading technology has been making a dent in the market for more than two decades now, backed by the company’s enduring team of leading scientific and medical experts. The FDA-cleared pulsed electromagnetic field signal (PEMF) has a therapeutic effect on the target muscles, allowing for better post-workout recovery, improved performance and conditioning, and reduced risk of injury. Since increased oxygen levels lead to lower stress, BEMER devices have become an important part of athletes’ routines across the world, helping positively impact their mental well-being as well as physical.

The devices’ proven capabilities have grown BEMER’s trusted reputation among physical therapists, sports physicians, and professional athletes themselves, helping BEMER expand beyond its foundational roots in Europe to become a major player in the global exercise industry. To this point, Tom Zheng, MS, CES, PAS, Functional Performance Therapist & BEMER Ambassador believes BEMER is an essential aspect of an athlete’s recovery regimen. Zheng states, “As a performance therapist to elite athletes, I recognize that a key component of performance is recovery. BEMER improves circulation and decreases perceived fatigue which directly translates to accelerated recovery and performance on the field.“

But this patented technology isn’t exclusively for use by sports professionals; BEMER’s easy-to-use design makes it simple to implement in at-home workout routines, boosting the effectiveness and safety of users’ personal exercise regimens. Whether young or old, a workout amateur or a veteran gym rat, BEMER’s revolutionary PEMF technology can help elevate individual fitness regimens to new levels of potency.

BEMER USA, LLC a subsidiary of BEMER Int. AG, is a leading global medical device company specializing in the research & development, manufacture, and distribution of health products. Founded in 1998, BEMER now operates in 29 countries, with hundreds of employees and thousands of independent distributors. BEMER is a leading innovator in powered muscle stimulators and holds an FDA Class II clearance in the United States and Health Canada registrations along with numerous international patents. BEMER products have been shown to safely stimulate healthy muscles, resulting in a temporary increase in local blood circulation, which can optimize physical performance, strengthen muscles, enhance muscle recovery, reduce stress, improve relaxation, and a better overall feeling of wellbeing. BEMER products are currently used globally by over hundreds of thousands of consumers, hospitals and clinics, and professional athletes.

