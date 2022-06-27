Carmelo Anthony
WAKUDA Extends Warm Welcome To Louis XIII And Haute Living In Las Vegas

Haute Scene

Haute Living Media Group joined forces with Louis XIII and 50 Eggs, Inc. to curate a bespoke dining experience at the new WAKUDA Las Vegas.

Haute Media Group CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, Chef Tetsuya Wakuda, Haute Media Group Senior VP, April Donelson, 50 Eggs, Inc. Founder & CEO, John Kunkel

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Haute Living Media Group celebrated esteemed Chef, Tetsuya Wakuda, for the launch of his latest restaurant location in Las Vegas, as well as his recent Haute Living cover. WAKUDA has earned global recognition for its Australia and Singapore locations. Rightfully associated with gastronomic excellency, WAKUDA boasts two Michelin stars and is listed among the World’s Best 50 Restaurants for the past 10 years.

John Kunkel, CEO of 50 Eggs, Inc., joined Chef Wakuda in welcoming guests to the exclusive event with a beautiful and heartfelt speech. Haute Living Media Group CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, was in attendance alongside his father, Bob Hotchandani. Last season’s joint-leader for touchdowns in the NFL, Austin Eckeler, was also in attendance. Guests enjoyed a nine-course meal created by Chef Wakuda himself. Louis XIII Las Vegas City Director, Guillaume Valet, raised a toast to WAKUDA prior to dessert.

It was an evening to remember – surely the first of many at WAKUDA Las Vegas.

Chef Wakuda, Kunkel

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Kamal Hotchandani, Bob Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Kamal Hotchandani, Austin Eckeler

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Remy XO Field Marketing Manager, Anthony Carideo, Kamal Hotchandani, Louis XIII Las Vegas City Director, Guillaume Valet
