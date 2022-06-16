Pirelli launched a pop-up P Zero World store on Lincoln Road near Miami Beach for one month to celebrate the Miami Grand Prix. Similar to the store in Los Angeles, the concept of the pop-up was a “tire boutique” where customers can navigate the different range of exclusive products and services Pirelli offers in the sports and luxury cars sector. The Pirelli P Zero World Store features the best-performing road-use type tires such as the P Zero Trofeo R, as well as Pirelli Collezione tires, designed to meet the original performance and style of classic cars with added state-of-the-art technologies.

This store is the only one that allows customers to explore special products that go beyond car tires. It also includes the Moto and bicycle collections, and its luxurious accessories made in partnership with world-renowned brands such as Montblanc, MV Agusta, Puma, Roger Dubuis, and Tecnorib.

P Zero World’s stores convey the brand’s prestige in the tire sector and highlight Pirelli’s automotive excellence. Pirelli is the leader in the prestige car sector, with a market share of around 50% and a 20 percent share among premium cars. One out of every two supercars has Pirelli tires which confirms the brand’s leadership in the high-end sectors”.

The opening party for the pop-up took place the Thursday before the Formula 1 races in Miami and hosted Pirelli’s motorsport director, Mario Isola, along with the recognized Formula 1 driver from the RedBull team, Sergio Perez.

Once again, Pirelli demonstrates high and unprecedented levels of performance both in competitive sports such as Formula 1 and on the road.