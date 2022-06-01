Retail space, lounge area and private tasting room, Maison MURA, is set to open this Fall and will be Miami’s upcoming cutting-edge venue for wine and spirits. Maison MURA will offer an extensive selection of premium wine and spirits, as well as a refined food menu.

Photo Credit: Maison MURA – Jay Nadtochiy

Maison MURA’s extensive offerings are all catered by owners and long-time friends Matthieu Yamoum, the former Wine Director of New York’s Baccarat Hotel, and Philippe Vasilescu, the former Brand Ambassador for the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac de Remy Martin. Yamoum and Vasilescu have been working on this project for two years and will bring a collective rich history of experience in the wine and spirits industry.

“After 12 years in this industry, Maison MURA is my dream achievement,” said Yamoum. “It combines a vision and inner passion for drinking great wine, meeting amazing people and sharing unforgettable experiences.”

Vasilescu added, “We always seek to make every moment a special one to remember. So, when we envisioned Maison MURA, our tagline was not hard to find” ‘Every day is a celebration!'”

Photo Credit: Maison MURA – MKDA Florida

Maison MURA’s expanding shelves of thousands of the finest wines and spirits and its inviting and comfortable lounge offering all-day delicacies prepared by their own signature chef and a 12-person private tasting room available for every occasion, guests can sit back and savor Maison MURA’s fare in casual opulence. “Maison,” or house, translated from French to English, is a telling and major factor not just in Maison MURA’s name, but its philosophy. The sophisticated venue offers something for everyone, from the one-time shopper to wine amateur to aficionados and collectors – a new way to discover, learn, acquire and share their wines and spirits with a like-minded community. The new venue will offer catering service as well. Maison MURA will be an immersive wine and spirits experience, rather than merely a location to purchase and drink wine.

Photo Credit: Maison MURA – MKDA Florida

While Maison MURA is open to all, the wine and spirits venue offers a membership limited to 150 clients who get priority access to exclusive events, tastings with the world’s top winemakers and invitations to special events and experiences—not only in Miami but all over the world. Additional perks include early access to pre-sold and “en primeur” wines that are nearly impossible to secure, priority reservations of the private room to host events and priority storage at their upcoming warehouse of any wines and spirits that you will buy through the shop. Membership can only be secured through co-owners Matthieu or Philippe.

Photo Credit: Maison MURA – Jay Nadtochiy