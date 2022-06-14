This summer season, Louis Vuitton’s most recognizable accessories are making

a splash, from the explosion of vibrant pinks in the Capucines, Petite Malle, and Dauphine handbags to the electric yellow, monogram-embossed Coussin handbag. Whether you’re making an entrance with the Twist bag’s bold gradient strap or with one of the exotic Capucines, Louis Vuitton’s signature styles have been reimagined through the rose-colored glasses of summer.