Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

The Stax Advisory Jewelry Exhibition At Sotheby’s Palm Beach Gallery Celebrates Women & Motherhood

City Guide, Fashion, Fine Jewelry, Jewelry, News

The Stax Advisory celebrates women and motherhood with its first all-female designed jewelry exhibition at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery.

18K gold and diamond bracelet by jewelry designer Sophie Keegan, who has also designed pieces for Hermès and collaborated with Asprey during her career.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

Earlier this month, The Stax Advisory — a full-service jewelry and style consultancy and advisory — presented its first all-female jewelry exhibition at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery, located in The Royal Poinciana Plaza. The female-led exhibition featured over 100 pieces of fine jewelry, including one-of-a-kind designs as well as custom works. 

Signature handmade 18K gold flat open link chain by emerging Palm Beach jewelry designer Courtney Leidy.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

18K white gold and emerald snake ring with 3.97ct pear-shape Muzo emerald by Nina Runsdorf

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

The event not only paid homage to the power of female talent with a curated selection of jewelry by international female designers — both renowned and up-and-coming — but also supported an important cause. A portion of the proceeds from jewelry sales were donated to Mother Lovers, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the maternal health crisis in the United States.

The Stax Advisory is a tribute to co-founder Victoria Lampley-Berens’ late mother, who was a Palm Beach resident. Her mother’s love of jewelry inspired Lampley-Berens’ belief that there are few talismans as powerful. Through the advisory, she and partner Laurel Pentin help clients make connections to meaningful pieces, either by facilitating the creation of a bespoke design or by sourcing something special.

Carolina Bucci CFF Cuff Bracelet, in 18K yellow gold, features the designer’s signature faceted “Florentine” finish.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

The Sotheby’s exhibition featured an esteemed global repertoire of talents, including Anabela Chan, Lydia Courteille, Courtney Leidy, Marlo Laz, Nina Runsdorf, and Daniela Villegas. “The women of The Stax curated an art-inspired selection of elevated and wearable jewels, which served as a beautiful complement to the assortment of paintings, sculpture, and design at our gallery,” says David Rothschild, Private Sales Director of Sotheby’s Palm Beach.

“Palm Beach Bracelet” in 18K yellow gold, diamond, striped agate, chalcedony and rose quartz, by RENNA

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate with those who mean the most to you than with jewelry that mirrors the uniqueness, sparkle, and precious quality of women.

Sotheby’s Palm Beach is located at 150 Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL - Day 1
Celebrities
April 18, 2022
The Return Of Neon Carnival, Partying With Post Malone, Tao, & Soho Desert House — Inside The Hottest Parties Of Coachella 2022
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
April 18, 2022
Welcome To The Ferragamo Family: The New Cage Bag Makes Its Debut
By Shelby Comroe
City Guide
April 16, 2022
The Most Luxurious Ways To Explore Boston
By Kellie Speed
City Guide
April 16, 2022
5 Haute Spots To Dine Out For Easter In Boston
By Kellie Speed

Los Angeles

New York

Miami