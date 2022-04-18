The Stax Advisory celebrates women and motherhood with its first all-female designed jewelry exhibition at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

Earlier this month, The Stax Advisory — a full-service jewelry and style consultancy and advisory — presented its first all-female jewelry exhibition at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery, located in The Royal Poinciana Plaza. The female-led exhibition featured over 100 pieces of fine jewelry, including one-of-a-kind designs as well as custom works.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

The event not only paid homage to the power of female talent with a curated selection of jewelry by international female designers — both renowned and up-and-coming — but also supported an important cause. A portion of the proceeds from jewelry sales were donated to Mother Lovers, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the maternal health crisis in the United States.

The Stax Advisory is a tribute to co-founder Victoria Lampley-Berens’ late mother, who was a Palm Beach resident. Her mother’s love of jewelry inspired Lampley-Berens’ belief that there are few talismans as powerful. Through the advisory, she and partner Laurel Pentin help clients make connections to meaningful pieces, either by facilitating the creation of a bespoke design or by sourcing something special.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

The Sotheby’s exhibition featured an esteemed global repertoire of talents, including Anabela Chan, Lydia Courteille, Courtney Leidy, Marlo Laz, Nina Runsdorf, and Daniela Villegas. “The women of The Stax curated an art-inspired selection of elevated and wearable jewels, which served as a beautiful complement to the assortment of paintings, sculpture, and design at our gallery,” says David Rothschild, Private Sales Director of Sotheby’s Palm Beach.

Photo Credit: courtesy of The Stax Advisory

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate with those who mean the most to you than with jewelry that mirrors the uniqueness, sparkle, and precious quality of women.

Sotheby’s Palm Beach is located at 150 Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach.