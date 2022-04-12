Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

A New Financial World: The Miami Bull Marks Miami’s Major Role In The Future Of Finance

To mark the start of another successful Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami, Mayor Francis X. Suarez joined Miami-native fintech firm TradeStation to officially reveal the Miami Bull, an iconic 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue. Celebrating the city of Miami’s culture of innovation as it further stakes its claim as the world’s new epicenter of crypto and fintech, the statue is a modern interpretation of the Charging Bull that sits near Wall Street, which serves as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. 

“TradeStation is thrilled to unveil the Miami Bull — a monument that celebrates the city of Miami and the future of finance,” said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. “As recognized leaders in the cryptocurrency landscape, we believe that communities that embrace innovation, like Miami, are the foundation of a new digital economy. We are honored to take part in this initiative that celebrates Miami’s role in building a new financial world for the future.”

The Miami Bull further establishes the burgeoning financial future of Miami and champions the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized finance. “The city of Miami is committed to championing innovative ideas and transformative technologies,” noted Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “The Miami Bull is a symbolic and powerful addition to our city’s landscape. Its presence further reaffirms the strength of Miami’s position on the financial world stage. The future of finance is here, in Miami.”

The Miami Bull is a masterpiece by world-renowned creatives from advertising agency SMALL and brand strategists from Octonano, as well as acclaimed artist Furio Tedeschi and the revolutionary Onyx Forge Studio. Tedeschi is an award-winning concept artist who is the genius behind some of Hollywood’s biggest hits, including movies from the notorious Transformers film saga (The Last Knight (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and Rise of the Beasts (2023). 

“This work of art memorializes Miami’s role in shaping the future of finance and seeks to inspire the millions that will admire the Miami Bull for years to come,” added Maurizio Marchiori, Co-Founder and CEO of Octonano. 

 

Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
April 12, 2022
Inside The World’s First Luxury Space Lounge
By Adrienne Faurote
CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT Partnership
April 12, 2022
The Future Of Fashion: CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT Partnership
By Adrienne Faurote
Bill and Will Harlan
April 12, 2022
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
By Laura Schreffler
Justin Bieber x Vespa
April 12, 2022
An Award-Worthy Collaboration: The Justin Bieber X Vespa Launch Is Fire
By Laura Schreffler

