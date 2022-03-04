ANUEL AA
Roger Dubuis Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its New Soho Residence

Haute Time, News

ROGER Dubuis Soho
Branded Lamborghinis outside of Roger Dubuis’ Soho Residence

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr

Last night, luxury Swiss watch brand Roger Dubuis celebrated the grand opening of its new concept store. Called the “Soho Residence,” this lifestyle boutique challenges the norm with a cutting-edge approach to luxury timepiece shopping. The space is bold with vibrant red interiors, graffiti on the walls, and working garage doors—living up to their brand ethos, ‘No rules, our game.’ Roger Dubuis collaborated with TheArsenale, the ultimate brand dedicated to the future of mobility, for the store opening. TheArsenale brought in the AIR4, a flying car, to serve as the main focal point of the event.

TheArsenale AIR4

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roger Dubuis

Roger Dubuis pulled out all the stops to make this opening one to remember: branded Lamborghinis took over Wooster Street, and the red carpet was rolled out for guests upon arrival.ROGER Dubuis SohoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr

With music provided by DJ BMAJR, guests enjoyed delicious cocktails, luxury timepieces, and innovative technology. Close friends of Roger Dubuis, including Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Dr. Woo, and DJ Jazzy, also joined the celebration, and Roger Dubuis CEO, Nicola Andreatta, gave a toast, welcoming guests into the new space. Jeff The new concept store is now open at 134 Wooster Street.  

ROGER Dubuis Soho
Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Roger Dubuis CEO Nicola Andreatta, and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr

ROGER Dubuis Soho
Dr. Woo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr ROGER Dubuis SohoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr

ROGER Dubuis Soho
DJ BMAJR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sean Behr

 

