Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In 2021, the Louis Vuitton x NBA capsule collection—imagined by Virgil Abloh—first debuted the iconic LV Handle Soft Trunk, quickly gaining attention from many. It was then designed again for the Spring Summer 2022 fashion show—and today, it has found a permanent home in the Louis Vuitton Men’s leather goods collection.

Embodying the Maison’s dedication to pristine craftsmanship and trunk-making heritage, the LV Handle Soft Trunk is a true testament to the brand’s DNA. Designed as a single, easy-to-carry model in two luxurious iterations— black Taurillon calf leather and leather-trimmed Monogram Macassar canvas—the bag is proven to be extremely versatile, adapting to any on-the-go style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The bag echoes the original, larger trunk—giving the same nod to the art of travel that Louis Vuitton himself once imagined through fusing functional design elements like the removable shoulder strap with sophisticated design details and unparalleled attention to craft.