Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Sweet 18th Anniversary Of Bulgari Hotels With The Bulgari Cocktail

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Bulgari CocktailPhoto Credit: Bulgari Hotels

In honor of its 18th birthday, we decided to celebrate the signature drink of all Bulgari Hotels & Resorts: the Bulgari Cocktail. The Bulgari Cocktail was invented in 2004 on the occasion of the opening of the collection’s first property — Milan — and since then it has been the most requested cocktail in all the Bulgari Bars.

Bulgari CocktailPhoto Credit: Bulgari Hotels

To celebrate this special event, the Italian-based collective collaborated with the renowned Venetian glassmakers from Venini to create an exclusive glass specially designed for the brand to enhance the taste and uniqueness of the drink, a calibrated blend of London dry gin, Aperol, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, a recipe inspired by the city of Milan and the Italian lifestyle.

Bulgari CocktailPhoto Credit: Bulgari Hotels

Since its invention, the Bulgari Cocktail has been included in the bar list and has easily gained international popularity. It is now a signature element of the menu of all the Bulgari Bars in the world: Milano, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, and Paris, where it will be celebrated during the year with dedicated events and served only in its exclusive glass by Venini. Below, here’s how to make our cocktail of the week at home yourself… though we highly recommend ordering one at a Bulgari! Bulgari CocktailPhoto Credit: Bulgari Hotels

35 ml Gin
15 ml Aperol
10 ml Fresh Orange Juice
20 ml Pineapple
5 ml Lemon Juice

