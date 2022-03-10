Photo Credit: Bulgari Hotels

In honor of its 18th birthday, we decided to celebrate the signature drink of all Bulgari Hotels & Resorts: the Bulgari Cocktail. The Bulgari Cocktail was invented in 2004 on the occasion of the opening of the collection’s first property — Milan — and since then it has been the most requested cocktail in all the Bulgari Bars.

To celebrate this special event, the Italian-based collective collaborated with the renowned Venetian glassmakers from Venini to create an exclusive glass specially designed for the brand to enhance the taste and uniqueness of the drink, a calibrated blend of London dry gin, Aperol, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, a recipe inspired by the city of Milan and the Italian lifestyle.

Since its invention, the Bulgari Cocktail has been included in the bar list and has easily gained international popularity. It is now a signature element of the menu of all the Bulgari Bars in the world: Milano, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, and Paris, where it will be celebrated during the year with dedicated events and served only in its exclusive glass by Venini. Below, here’s how to make our cocktail of the week at home yourself… though we highly recommend ordering one at a Bulgari! Photo Credit: Bulgari Hotels

35 ml Gin

15 ml Aperol

10 ml Fresh Orange Juice

20 ml Pineapple

5 ml Lemon Juice