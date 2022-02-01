Chris Paul is announced as La Fête Wine Company’s equity partner by CEO Donae Burston.

Photo Credit: La Fête Wine Company

Donae Burston, founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, recently announced that Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns Point Guard, has joined the La Fête Wine Company family. Founded in 2019, La Fête Wine Company stood out as a fresh, modern and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. The 11-time NBA All-Star joins the company at an exciting time of growth.

“Not only is Chris an incredible athlete and businessman, but he’s also a wine enthusiast who is vocal and passionate about representation and inclusivity in the wine industry,” said Burston. “He is a natural fit for our team and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Photo Credit: La Fête Wine Company

The Phoenix Suns captain has been a long-time supporter of the brand. In addition to sharing an affinity for wine, mutual passions for causes such as championing the inclusion of people of color in all industries as well as their unwavering support Historically Black Colleges and Universities led to an instanced connection between Paul and Burston.

“I’m thrilled to partner with La Fête Wine Company and work with them to continue to grow the business and fulfill their brand vision,” said Paul. “I support their efforts in creating a better and more equitable society by helping underserved youth, advancing racial justice, and making wine more inclusive.”

La Fête du Rosé, La Fête Wine Company’s flagship wine, was released in May, 2019. The award-winning rosé can now be found in stores and on menus in over 40 markets across the United States and online for nationwide shipping. In 2021, La Fête du Blanc, a white wine also produced in the South of France, debuted as a limited-release and quickly sold out. Due to its success and demand, La Fête du Blanc will be released as a permanent line in 2022. The team also has a third wine in production slated for a 2022 release.

Photo Credit: La Fête Wine Company

Since its debut, the brand has donated a portion of its proceeds to various programs that send disadvantaged and underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences, and to organizations focused on advancing racial justice and creating opportunities for people of color in the wine and spirits industry.

In May 2021, La Fête became the first company to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures as part of their initiative to invest $100 million in African American/Black and minority-owned businesses in beverage alcohol and adjacent categories by 2030.