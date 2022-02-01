The Haute Living Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Photo Credit: Shutterstock LOVE IS A LUXURY. INDULGE IN HAUTE LIVING’S ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT GUIDE TO SHOW THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE HOW MUCH THEY TRULY MEAN TO YOU THIS SEASON. FOR HER Louis Vuitton Spell On You, $265; shop here. Gucci padlock small shoulder bag, $2,500; shop here. Bvlgari B.zero1 necklace in 18k pink gold with diamonds, suggested $5,250; shop here. Dior J’Adior slingback pump, price upon request; shop similar here. Laruce x La Fleur Bouquets, $299; shop here. 111SKIN rose gold brightening facial treatment mask, $32; shop here. CHANEL handbag, $4,800; available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide. Saint Laurent playing cards, $485; shop here. Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet, medium model in 18k rose gold, $11,700; shop similar here. Roger Dubuis Velvet pink gold 36MM, $47,900; shop here. Salvatore Ferragamo multicolor leather gancini slide, $795; shop here. Dior Rouge Dior #999 new look collection limited edition, $45; shop here. Girard-Perregaux Laureato Infinity Edition, $17,600; available at Watches of Switzerland here. Cartier Nécessaires à Parfum Diabolo fragrance case, $1,040; shop here. Mayors Diamond Fashion Collection 1.05ctw diamond bangle set in 18K rose gold, $3,950; shop here. Repossi berbere chromatic ring in 18k pink gold with red lacquer and pave diamonds, $3,900; shop here. FOR HIM Louis Vuitton Men’s classic merino turtleneck in rose violet, approx $1,040; shop here. Hermès Licol 2 Cufflinks, $475; shop here. Dior Lingot 50 bag, $3,300; shop here. Hublot Big Bang Unico Red Magic 42mm, $26, 200; shop here. Fendi Match low-tops in pink, $930; shop here. Clive Christian Jump up and Kiss Me Addictive Arts, $550; shop here. Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Openface, $47,300; shop here. Dolce & Gabbana patchwork multi-colored leather tote bag, $2,645; shop similar here. PREVIOUS POST NEXT POST Celebrities January 31, 2022 The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2022 Made History This By Adrienne Faurote Cover Story January 31, 2022 Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It By Laura Schreffler