The Haute Living Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Fashion, Haute Beauty, Haute Shopping, News

Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift GuidePhoto Credit: Shutterstock

LOVE IS A LUXURY. INDULGE IN HAUTE LIVING’S ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT GUIDE TO SHOW THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE HOW MUCH THEY TRULY MEAN TO YOU THIS SEASON.

FOR HER

Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Louis Vuitton Spell On You, $265; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Gucci padlock small shoulder bag, $2,500; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Bvlgari B.zero1 necklace in 18k pink gold with diamonds, suggested $5,250; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Dior J’Adior slingback pump, price upon request; shop similar here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Laruce x La Fleur Bouquets, $299; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
111SKIN rose gold brightening facial treatment mask, $32; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
CHANEL handbag, $4,800; available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Saint Laurent playing cards, $485; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet, medium model in 18k rose gold, $11,700; shop similar here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Roger Dubuis Velvet pink gold 36MM, $47,900; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Salvatore Ferragamo multicolor leather gancini slide, $795; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Dior Rouge Dior #999 new look collection limited edition, $45; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Girard-Perregaux Laureato Infinity Edition, $17,600; available at Watches of Switzerland here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Cartier Nécessaires à Parfum Diabolo fragrance case, $1,040; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Mayors Diamond Fashion Collection 1.05ctw diamond bangle set in 18K rose gold, $3,950; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Repossi berbere chromatic ring in 18k pink gold with red lacquer and pave diamonds, $3,900; shop here.

FOR HIM

Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Louis Vuitton Men’s classic merino turtleneck in rose violet, approx $1,040; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Hermès Licol 2 Cufflinks, $475; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Dior Lingot 50 bag, $3,300; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Hublot Big Bang Unico Red Magic 42mm, $26, 200; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Fendi Match low-tops in pink, $930; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Clive Christian Jump up and Kiss Me Addictive Arts, $550; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Openface, $47,300; shop here.
Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Dolce & Gabbana patchwork multi-colored leather tote bag, $2,645; shop similar here.
