These Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger

Fashion, News

Lunar FashionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of ValentinoFrom Gucci and Louis Vuitton to Dolce & Gabbana and Hublot, these luxury fashion houses are welcoming the Lunar New Year—the Year of the Tiger—in style. Ahead, discover Haute Living’s favorite fashion pieces that embody the strength of the tiger.

Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Fendi Sunshine Medium, $3,100; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Louis Vuitton Set Of 4 Plates, $1,470; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
To raise awareness, Prada is celebrating Lunar New Year with ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’, a combined campaign and project dedicated to safeguarding this legendary animal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Loro Piana Lunar New Year Sesia Micro Bag, $3,200; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Gucci Tiger Women’s Slide Sandal, $790; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger, $35,700; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Valentino Stud Sign Shoulder Bag in Jacquard Tiger-Motif, $3,390; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Dolce & Gabbana Tiger-Print Brocade Skirt, $1,325; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Matte Limited Edition Lipstick, $38; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Versace Lunar New Year Tiger Virgin Wool Cardigan, $1,150; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Amina Muaddi Holli Tiger-Print Satin Slingback Pumps, $815; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Harry Winston Premier Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Balenciaga Women’s Year of the Tiger Shirt, $1,450; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Bottega Veneta Pouch, $3,000; shop here.
Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger
Miu Miu Embroidered T-shirt, $670; shop here.
