These Luxury Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year Of The Tiger

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ValentinoFrom Gucci and Louis Vuitton to Dolce & Gabbana and Hublot, these luxury fashion houses are welcoming the Lunar New Year—the Year of the Tiger—in style. Ahead, discover Haute Living’s favorite fashion pieces that embody the strength of the tiger.
Fendi Sunshine Medium, $3,100
Louis Vuitton Set Of 4 Plates, $1,470
To raise awareness, Prada is celebrating Lunar New Year with ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’, a combined campaign and project dedicated to safeguarding this legendary animal.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada
Loro Piana Lunar New Year Sesia Micro Bag, $3,200
Gucci Tiger Women's Slide Sandal, $790
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger, $35,700
Valentino Stud Sign Shoulder Bag in Jacquard Tiger-Motif, $3,390
Dolce & Gabbana Tiger-Print Brocade Skirt, $1,325
Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Matte Limited Edition Lipstick, $38
Versace Lunar New Year Tiger Virgin Wool Cardigan, $1,150
Amina Muaddi Holli Tiger-Print Satin Slingback Pumps, $815
Harry Winston Premier Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm
Balenciaga Women's Year of the Tiger Shirt, $1,450
Bottega Veneta Pouch, $3,000
Miu Miu Embroidered T-shirt, $670