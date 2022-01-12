Photo Credit: Shutterstock

For many brides-to-be, winter is the most wonderful time of year—to trade the cold snow for a white-sand beach wedding. Increasing in popularity, warm-weather destination weddings give couples the opportunity to host outdoor ceremonies, with sparkling water views, stunning sunsets, and tropical landscapes. And, with limited travel options last year, this winter, brides are jetting off to warmer weather to finally celebrate their nuptials! If you are a bride-to-be planning a tropical destination winter wedding, here are five tips from Demi Thomas Raquel, CEO of La Chenille Bridal Bikini.

1. Splurge, big time

Whether you are planning a beach wedding, vow renewal, bachelorette party or anniversary, your trip will have many memorable moments captured on the beach and in the water. Therefore, choose swimwear that makes you feel empowered, beautiful and body positive. This is the time to splurge on luxurious, sustainable fabrics developed to withstand water, sand, and moisture.

2. Accessories are key

When planning your beach excursions, don’t just think about your bathing suit; accessories are key to bringing your beach bridal look to the next level! Throw on a beautiful sun hat, jeweled headband, or gorgeous crystal embroidered cover-up like these options below:

3. Carpe Diem – “Seize the day!”

You are the star of the show when it comes to your special trip, therefore wear the tiara or detachable tulle bridal train like this one:

4. Wear your SPF 30

Sunscreen and skincare are a must when going on any beach vacation but especially on a destination wedding. To protect your beautiful skin from getting burnt before your big day, SPF 30 is highly recommended whether the sun is shining or not.

5. The more luxurious, the better

Bridal swimwear is a newly created division in the fashion industry. The mission behind brands such as La Chenille Bridal Bikini is to offer beautiful, luxurious swimwear options designed to complement the amazing, tropical location you have chosen for your special day.

