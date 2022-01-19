Corey Stoll
Romero Britto Debuts Exclusive New Richie Rich Sculpture In Collaboration With Universal Brand Development

News

Romero Britto, internationally renowned artist, and founder of the Happy Art Movement, has teamed up with Universal Brand Development for the release of six new Richie Rich limited-edition artworks on canvas as well as a resin-sculpture.

Photo Credit: Romero Britto

The edition of three hundred highlights the iconic Richie Rich in Britto’s playful vibrant patterns and colors creating a fun journey through art that every fan can enjoy. The sculpture is part of a highly successful series by Britto which includes limited edition fine art canvas works released last year. Romero Britto is the only authorized artist to create fine art for the Richie Rich brand. All artworks are available online on ShopBRITTO.com and in the flagship Romero Britto Fine Art Gallery located on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: Romero Britto

Romero Britto is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero has made it to the top and is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe.

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of NBCUniversals intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development’s core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company’s extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Photo Credit: Romero Britto

