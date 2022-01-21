Corey Stoll
Cover Story
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.
Justin Hartley
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Reflects On The End Of An Era But Looks To The Future As He Says Goodbye To “This Is Us”
Bill Foley
Cover Story
Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Is Building An Empire In Las Vegas — And That Might Include An NBA Team
Romero Britto
Art
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business

The Regency Bar & Grill Is The Ultimate Destination For Restaurant Week

Haute Cuisine, News

The Regency Bar & Grill offers classic American fare at New York’s Park Avenue, making it an ultimate Restaurant Week destination.

Photo Credit: The Regency Bar & Grill

A quintessential Upper East Side dining experience awaits at The Regency Bar & Grill. From January 18 to February 13, the restaurant, ideally located on Park Avenue and 61stStreet, will be serving a special restaurant week lunch and dinner menu for $29 for two courses and $59 for three courses respectively. Restaurant Week has been a highly anticipated celebration of dining throughout New York City since 1992.

Whether you are local seeking a pre- or post-shopping trip bite, romantic night on the town, or hotel guest looking to stay warm indoors this winter, diners will enjoy lunch starters that include a Roasted Roma Tomato Soup, Traditional Caesar Salad or Carpaccio of Beef Tenderloin. Main dishes include the signature Chicken Paillard Salad, or opt for a Stone Oven Baked Flat Bread, Penne Arrabbiata or Braised Eight-Hour Short Rib.

For dinner, guests can start with a Healthy Organic Mixed Greens salad or more decadent Veal Meatballs. Main dishes include signature favorites such as Halibut with quinoa, brown butter spinach and preserved lemon. No matter if you choose lunch or dinner, enjoy dessert options such as a classic New York Cheesecake, fruit or Jane’s Vanilla Ice cream.

While excluded from NYC Restaurant specials, The Regency Bar & Grill is also home to the famed “Power Breakfast.”

Limited reservations are available on Resy. So, act fast! You will not want to miss this experience of a lifetime at Loews Regency Hotel.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
January 21, 2022
Sean Paul On This Year’s Grammy Nomination For “Best Reggae Album,” His Recent Collaboration With Sia & Which Artist He Wants To Work
By Kellie Speed
Yara Shahidi Is The New Face Of Dior Beauty
Celebrities
January 21, 2022
Yara Shahidi Is The New Face Of Dior Beauty & She Unveils The Latest Launch
By Adrienne Faurote
Messika Kendall Jenner
Celebrities
January 20, 2022
Inside Messika’s New Stunning Campaign With Kendall Jenner
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2022 Show In Paris Live
Fashion
January 20, 2022
Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Show In Paris Live
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami