The Regency Bar & Grill offers classic American fare at New York’s Park Avenue, making it an ultimate Restaurant Week destination.

Photo Credit: The Regency Bar & Grill

A quintessential Upper East Side dining experience awaits at The Regency Bar & Grill. From January 18 to February 13, the restaurant, ideally located on Park Avenue and 61stStreet, will be serving a special restaurant week lunch and dinner menu for $29 for two courses and $59 for three courses respectively. Restaurant Week has been a highly anticipated celebration of dining throughout New York City since 1992.

Whether you are local seeking a pre- or post-shopping trip bite, romantic night on the town, or hotel guest looking to stay warm indoors this winter, diners will enjoy lunch starters that include a Roasted Roma Tomato Soup, Traditional Caesar Salad or Carpaccio of Beef Tenderloin. Main dishes include the signature Chicken Paillard Salad, or opt for a Stone Oven Baked Flat Bread, Penne Arrabbiata or Braised Eight-Hour Short Rib.

For dinner, guests can start with a Healthy Organic Mixed Greens salad or more decadent Veal Meatballs. Main dishes include signature favorites such as Halibut with quinoa, brown butter spinach and preserved lemon. No matter if you choose lunch or dinner, enjoy dessert options such as a classic New York Cheesecake, fruit or Jane’s Vanilla Ice cream.

While excluded from NYC Restaurant specials, The Regency Bar & Grill is also home to the famed “Power Breakfast.”