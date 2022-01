Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated men’s shows of the season—after the emotional tribute during Miami Art Basel to celebrate the life of the late Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director and industry change-maker, Virgil Abloh—the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Show is tomorrow, Thursday, January 20th, at 2:30 pm CET in Paris. Tune into the historical show by clicking the link below.