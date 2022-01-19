Heidi and Shane Battier Announce Return Of Cabernet With Battier At Byblos Miami

The Battier Take Charge Foundation hosts an evening of wine, dinner and karaoke to raise money for college scholarships.

Photo Credit: The Take Charge Foundation

Heidi and Shane Battier are pleased to announce the return of Cabernet with Battier taking place at Byblos Miami on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. After taking the year off due to COVID, Cabernet with Battier is back, better and more delicious than ever. The inaugural event, held in January 2020, raised over $170,000 for The Battier Take Charge Foundation, a non-profit organization established by the Battier Family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities or underprivileged youth.

The event will kick off with a full wine tasting from seven highly-acclaimed Napa Valley vineyards: Lyric, Garguilo, Rapport, Sidelight, Purlieu, Le Pich and Covert. Additionally, Benchmark Wines will be showcasing some rare wines and champagne throughout the evening. The tasting will be followed by a decadent dinner for 100, featuring Byblos Miami favorites with expertly-paired wine selection. Following dinner, guests will join the Battiers in Byblos’ private event suite for a karaoke-themed after-party. Because no Battier event is complete without karaoke! The charity event will bring together some of South Florida’s finest to raise money for The Battier Take Charge Foundation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring back Cabernet with Battier this year, to marry great people, great food and unbelievable wine all for this important cause,” said Shane Battier. “Through The Take Charge Foundation, Heidi and I have committed to continue providing resources for the development and education of underserved youth right here in our own backyard – affording them tools to build the lives they dreamed of.”

Photo Credit: The Take Charge Foundation

Notable past attendees of The Battier Take Charge Foundation’s events include Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Pat Riley, James Jones, Jimmy Buffet, Norris Cole, Udonis Haslem, Jon Secada, Pierre Garcon, Larry Johnson, Gabrielle Union, Jay Williams, Micky Arison and Ken Jeong.

Tickets are available in a number of tiers, beginning with limited single-person tickets, starting at $1,000. Tables are available ranging in price from $10,000 to $20,000. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Those who are not able to make it to the event can still make an impact on the lives of driven young students by clicking here to make a donation to The Battier Take Charge Foundation.

Byblos is located on 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139. Red carpet media arrival is from 7pm to 7:15pm. The event will begin at 7:30pm.