Thoughtfully-curated amenities, in impeccably designed spaces at Five Park, redefine the notion of a South Beach luxury lifestyle.

Photo Credit: Five Park Residences

The most highly-anticipated project coming to South Beach, the iconic Five Park, will redefine the meaning of luxury living in the South of Fifth neighborhood as we know it. The 48-story tower designed by Arquitectonica will offer an unrivaled amenity package curated by global hospitality strategists Craft House, revolutionizing the resident experience and making the Five Park lifestyle truly one-of-a-kind.

Five Park will offer multiple floors of amenities, including the Five Park Canopy Club, a resident-only members club. Replete with jewel-toned spaces including an elegant private dining room, an intimate bar, and lounge with an array of seating to suit every mood, The Five Park Canopy Club will offer members the ultimate in exclusivity and luxury. Members will be able to take full advantage of The Canopy Club’s Specialty Dining and Beverage Program, which is a seasonal dining experience, curated by renowned chefs, set in the exclusive jewel box bar and dining room. The club will also include state-of-the-art wellness and fitness areas and a signature spa with treatment rooms, all with sunrise and sunset views. A dedicated club level concierge will be onsite to personalize each experience whether indoors or outdoors on the terrace.

Photo Credit: Five Park Residences

Furthermore, there will be two additional levels of amenities including adult and children’s pools, poolside café and bar, co-working stations alongside private offices and business suites, a screening room, children’s play area with a teen lounge, and more. Homeowners can also enjoy the spoils of the sea from a Five Park resident-only beach club with transportation via a dedicated beach Moke, custom created for the building.

