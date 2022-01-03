On Friday night, Grammy winner, 50 Cent brought the house down as the clock struck midnight at E11EVEN Miami to celebrate 2022. The ultraclub was the place to be for the ultimate New Year’s celebration.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The artist, actor, and entrepreneur arrived with a group of 20 to the red carpet at 11:30pm as lines were filled with excited party go-ers waiting to ring in the new year with 50.

At 11:50 pm, DJ IRIE did a dry run countdown to make sure the crowd knew exactly how to party, but even with the practice run 50 Cent’s fans couldn’t control their excitement that they missed the actual countdown to the new year. The whole crowd cheered “FIFTY, FIFTY, FIFTY” as he arrived to the stage pre-2022. The explosive celebratory theatrics went off as the clock struck midnight and glided perfectly into 50’s opening performance of ‘P.I.M.P’. But because the crowd was so excited for 50, a proper countdown didn’t happen 10 seconds before midnight. 50 Cent wished everyone a Happy New Year after his first song and redid the countdown with the crowd at 12:02, before he transitioned into his next song and electrifying performance.

The legendary rapper performed his chart-topping hits such as ‘In Da Club,’ ‘Candy Shop,’ and ‘Disco Inferno.’ In perfect synchronicity, 50 Cent took the stage for 32 minutes ringing in 2022. He was accompanied by stunning girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines who donned a mesh and black striped catsuit. In true NYE fashion, 50 Cent was greeted with a wild bottle parade of Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, Branson VSOP Cognac and E11EVEN Vodka as he arrived to his private table at the venue. Around 1:30am, 50 Cent headed to Gold Rush Cabaret where he popped 10 bottles of his Le Chemin Du Roi Brut and partied till the wee hours of the morning with dancers and friends.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami

And in true E11EVEN style, the celebration went on all night with a special surprise performance by Roddy Ricch at 4:30 AM. The energy was still hitting the roof as excited fans sang and danced along to Ricch’s hits like ‘The Box’. Guests including G-EAZY and Jack Harlow (who both had earlier performances for NYE) were seen partying during and well past Ricch’s performance with their friends. Also seen at the club, Soccer Star Ryan Babel, F1 Star Max Vertsappen, rapper SAINt JHN, Million Dollar Listing’s Ryan Serhant and more.

The night ended well past sunrise as the electric Miami energy filled the city ringing in 2022.