The Anatomy #HourPushUp Challenge Raises $200,000 for Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 Anatomy hosted their annual #HourPushUpChallenge raising a collective of over $200,000 for Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Over 100 people participated to help both charities at Anatomy Coconut Grove, located at 3363 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 3313 .

The event invited members and guests to work out for wishes and our children’s future, challenging participants to complete as many push-ups as they physically can in a one-hour timeframe. Prior to the challenge, each of the participants collected monetary pledges, donated on a per push-up basis. Supporters of the event also donated flat-fee donations via the website. The entirety of the funds raised per push-up will be donated to the Udonis Haslem Children’s foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to help enrich the children’s lives from underserved communities and grant wishes to local wish kids.

Miami HEAT veteran and three-time NBA Champion, Udonis Haslem, kicked off the event by thanking attendees for their participation and got the ball rolling with his first 10 push-ups for philanthropist Wayne Boich’s pledge of $1,000 to Udonis Haslem for 10 push-ups, totaling in a $10,000 donation. Udonis Haslem created Team UD, which was led by Erik Spoelstra, Head Coach of the Miami HEAT, Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor, Eric Foran, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Miami HEAT, Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of the Miami HEAT. The Miami HEAT Charitable fund also donated $10,000.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of the people who took part in this year’s #HourPushUpChallenge! They came, they saw and they sweat, all for a great cause,” said Haslem. “It was amazing to have Coach Spo, the HEAT family, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and team Anatomy by my side throughout the event. We look forward to making this event bigger and better each year moving forward.”

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Team Anatomy was led by Anatomy co-founders Chris Paciello and Marc Megna, who both did over 1,000 push-ups. Some of the largest donations came from flat donations, including $50,000 by Jim Pallotta, $25,000 by Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group, and $11,000 by Andrew Joblon of Turnbridge Equities.

“As members of the great South Florida community, Anatomy Fitness continues to do our part in giving back by partnering with amazing charitable organizations like Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The #HourPushUpChallenge continues to be a reflection of our staff and members’ commitment to helping others. We are thrilled to have added one of Miami’s most iconic leaders, Udonis Haslem, to this year’s event, and look forward to making him and his foundation an integral part of #HourPushUpChallenge for years to come. We are unbelievably proud and thankful to call this year’s event our most successful thus far!” – Anatomy Founding Partners Chris Paciello and Marc Megna.

Sponsors included Bodega Taqueria y Tequila who provided food for all attendees, Celcius, who donated $5,000, and Alto, who donated $1,000 to both teams.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye