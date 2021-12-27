Photo Credit: Mr. C Residences

As the village of Coconut Grove evolves into one of Miami’s most desirable destinations, new buyers are coming in search of waterfront residences in the heart of all that the neighborhood has to offer. In search of walkability, better parks and top-rated schools, buyers have their eyes on the Grove. As of late, the neighborhood has been the subject of a resurgence, attracting a wave of boutiques, luxury commercial offerings and high-design builds, all set within walking distance from each other in tree-lined streets.

Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, fourth generation members of the Cipriani family and founders of the Mr. C brand, chose the Grove for their first major residential project, Mr. C Residences. Rising in one of the last water-facing sites in the neighborhood, the development elevates the residential and commercial offerings in the area with impeccably designed condo towers that will unveil a high-end, open to the public food and beverage component.

“Mr. C Residences is the first of its kind, pioneering a new level of luxury lifestyle residences in Miami’s most charming neighborhood,” says Cathy Strafaci, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Douglas Elliman. “Buyers are searching for more than a condo. They want to enjoy a vibrant cultural and culinary scene, a tight-knit community and access to water and parks.”

Just outside of Mr. C Residences, residents find themselves steps away from CocoWalk, a premiere business and leisure destination, boasting a diverse mix of service-oriented retail, chef-driven restaurant concepts, offices and entertainment venues. The newly renovated area now features three levels of prime retail and office spaces, attracting top-rated companies to the area. Across from Mr. C Residences, along Biscayne Bay, is the Regatta Park and Regatta Harbour, a waterfront development bringing new life to Coconut Grove. The lively waterfront destination will unveil a series of dining, shopping, fitness and outdoor amenities accessible by land and water.

“We’re thrilled to be importing four generations of the Cipriani’s perfectly serviced lifestyle to South Florida’s booming residential market,” says Ignazio Cipriani, co-founder of the Mr. C brand. “The Grove’s maritime tradition is the ideal backdrop for Mr. C Residences, which represents a contemporary take on classic European living with all the modern comforts.”

As buyers increasingly prioritize open spaces, they are gravitating towards true live, work, play neighborhoods offering exclusivity and pedestrian-friendly amenities. The Grove responds to this paradigm shift in luxury living that values location, community, connection to nature and convenience.

