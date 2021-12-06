Renowned Hungarian Artist Agnes Nagy Makes Debut During Miami Art Week

Acclaimed Hungarian sculptor, Agnes Nagy, makes her Miami debut this fall during Miami Art Week with her exhibition Soulmates at Platform, a concept gallery in Miami Beach, in collaboration with JB Contemporary Art. The exhibit launch and reception will take place on Thursday, December 2, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nagy creates impressive, realistic animal sculptures that give voice to the soul of her wild subjects. Her sculptures provide an evocative, powerful representation of wildlife, ranging from fierce hunters like lions and jaguars, to domesticated animals such as bulls and horses, to sea creatures and insects including the spiny lobster and stag beetle. Her work embodies the soulmate-like bonds between humans and animals. While their exteriors are hard, each piece expresses a joyful display of movement and exudes strength, play and freedom. Each carries a symbolic message and viscerally interprets the human-animal connection.

“Miami is an exciting place to share my love of animals and nature with like-minded art enthusiasts and collectors,” Nagy says. “I am thrilled to be back in South Florida after a successful exhibition at Art Palm Beach in early 2020.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Procce

Platform by Sogol Décor is a salon-style art and design lub located in the SoFi neighborhood of Miami Beach. It is a unique gallery giving creatives, industry professionals and art connoisseurs a place to connect and collaborate. The sculptures in the Soulmates exhibition range from $4,500 to $34,900 for large sculptures.

The exhibition is working closely with the South Florida SPCA as its charitable partner, which includes an interactive and educational experience For children and families on Sunday, December 5, from 12 to 3 p.m., with an animal adoption opportunity. “I didn’t choose animals — they were the ones who found me and refuse to let me go,” Nagy says. “I am grateful that I am able to share my work in Miami through a collaboration that supports the South Florida SPCA, a cause that is dear to my heart.”

Nagy was present for the exhibition opening on December 2 and for private viewings through December 5. The exhibition will run through February 28, 2022, and can be viewed by request. Please call 301-254-5907 to make an appointment, or email platform@sogoldecor.com.

Photo Credit: Kathy Procce

JB Contemporary is an art gallery in North Miami Beach that represents Agnes Nagy and has partnered with Platform for this exciting exhibition during Art Basel Miami 2021. Founder Josephine Bodogh is a Hungarian art connoisseur on a mission to introduce European artists who highlight social issues and push traditional boundaries in the U.S. art community