There is no place quite like New York City during the end of the year. And what better way to welcome in the new year than to party on Park Avenue?

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

If you are looking for a festive way to celebrate the holiday season, gather your closest friends, family members or co-workers to enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour with a Party on Park Avenue at the Loews Regency New York Hotel. The epitome of comfort, luxury and wonder can be summed up by experiencing the magic of the holidays in Manhattan. More specifically, nothing can top the experience of celebrating the holidays this season at the Loews Regency Hotel New York.

Situated boldly on New York’s Park Avenue, Loews Regency New York is a destination luxury hotel conveniently located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Loews Regency seamlessly blends its iconic Art Deco design with modern sensibilities, craftily merging form and function to complement 50 years of service expertise.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The amazing Party on Park Avenue offer includes benefits that will have even that one friend who reminds us of Ebenezer Scrooge in the holiday spirit. Guests who take advantage of the Loews Regency offer will take full advantage of private spacious accommodations in a stylish suite on Manhattan’s famed Upper East Side. The offer also includes a three-hour cocktail hour complete with open bar and dedicated bartender including champagne. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy a gorgeous selection of five hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Regency Bar & Grill’s executive chef.

The pricing for this amazing package, based on a group of 12, begins at $4,899. This offer only lasts until January 31st. For more information on this wonderful offer, or if you wish to speak to one of the welcoming and talented members from the Lowes Regency New York staff, visit their website.