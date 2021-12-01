Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back

Why Olympic Figure Skater Ashley Wagner Can’t Wait For ‘A Night Of Stars’

City Guide, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

While Ashley Wagner certainly has had an impressive career that she can look back on at just 30 years old, the 2016 World silver medalist and 2014 team bronze medal recipient at the 2014 Winter Olympics feels like she is just getting started.

The retired Olympian moved to Boston three years ago to join the coaching staff at The Skating Club of Boston and is currently attending Northeastern University to pursue her undergraduate degree in psychology.

“What I love most about Boston is the life I have made for myself here,” Wagner told us in a phone interview. “I really just picked a place on the map and decided to move there. Boston has always been a positive place for myself and my skating so it drew me to come back. The Skating Club of Boston is world renowned so the opportunity was so exciting. It was a win-win for me.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

How did she make the difficult decision to step away from competitive figure skating? “I was a dinosaur at the time I retired at 27 years old when I was competing against 15 year olds,” Wagner joked. “I had been a top athlete for the greater part of a decade. I don’t miss competing; it was so stressful.”

She now offers a figure skating class called Skate & Sculpt in Boston that she is planning to take nationwide. “To be able to choose to be in Boston feels incredible,” she said. “Skate & Sculpt was created mostly for retired athletes like myself. I wanted to create a space for retired athletes like myself to stay connected with the ice. It has helped me redefine my relationship with skating in a noncompetitive way and it has been so exciting to see how much the figure skating community has been about getting back on the ice.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

On Saturday, Wagner is preparing for “A Night of Stars,” a star-studded skating event that will be the largest gathering of figure skating Olympians and U.S. champions outside the Olympics itself.

The evening will feature performances by former Olympians and U.S. Champions including Marissa Castelli & Simon Shnapir, 2014 Olympic bronze medalists; Max Aaron, 2014 U.S. Champion; and Mirai Nagasu, 2018 Olympic bronze medalist.  US International Classic silver medalist, Jimmy Ma, will also perform along with other Olympic hopefuls and international competitors including The Haydenettes, the 28-time U.S. Synchronized Skating Champions.

“A Night of Stars will feature the opening of the new skating facility in Norwood and it will also be The Skating Club of Boston’s first full capacity event,” she said. “I am excited for everyone to see how incredible it is. Scott Hamilton, who is skating royalty, will be hosting the event. It’s going to be a very accomplished group of athletes and Olympians, all under one roof. These are all people I look up to. It’s going to be a very exciting event with proceeds benefiting the CARES Foundation, Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Romero Britto
Art
December 1, 2021
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
By Adrienne Faurote
Holiday gift guide
News
December 1, 2021
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
By Laura Schreffler
Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
Art
December 1, 2021
Inside Tag Heuer’s Intimate Evening During Miami Art Week Celebrating Basketball Legend Jimmy Butler
By Adrienne Faurote
Virgil Abloh: Haute Living’s Exclusive Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Editorial
Fashion
December 1, 2021
A Tribute To Virgil Abloh: Haute Living’s Exclusive Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Editorial
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami