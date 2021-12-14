Romero Britto
State of Motion: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Cruise 2022 Collection

Fashion, Feature Stories

Nicolas Ghesquière revealed the Louis Vuitton women’s cruise 2022 collection at Axe Majeur near Paris, staging a vibrant runway show where the bold colors of the clothing echoed the optimistic atmosphere of the setting. The confident silhouettes and vivid palette made in intricate jacquards and magnificent embroideries embody the power of what is yet to come, ultimately proving that there are further horizons yet to be discovered. Ghesquière’s resort collection reflects the power of dressing through structural, tailored blazers and high-waisted trousers paired with easy, cape-like tops. We are indeed in a state of motion, one that is only going forward.

CREATIVE ANDFASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING J ERRICO
HAIR STYLIST LEONARDO MANETTI, SEE MANAGEMENT
MAKEUP ARTIST ASAMI MATSUDA, ARTLIST PARIS 
MODELS FRANCIELE SANTOS AND BENTLEY MESCALL, IMG 
PHOTO ASSISTANT MICHAEL ANTHONY PREZIOSO
FASHION ASSISTANT SHELBY COMROE
SHOT AT 16 BEAVER STUDIO, NYC

All clothing and accessories by Louis Vuitton Women’s, here.

