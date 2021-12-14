Nicolas Ghesquière revealed the Louis Vuitton women’s cruise 2022 collection at Axe Majeur near Paris, staging a vibrant runway show where the bold colors of the clothing echoed the optimistic atmosphere of the setting. The confident silhouettes and vivid palette made in intricate jacquards and magnificent embroideries embody the power of what is yet to come, ultimately proving that there are further horizons yet to be discovered. Ghesquière’s resort collection reflects the power of dressing through structural, tailored blazers and high-waisted trousers paired with easy, cape-like tops. We are indeed in a state of motion, one that is only going forward.

CREATIVE ANDFASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES

STYLING J ERRICO

HAIR STYLIST LEONARDO MANETTI, SEE MANAGEMENT

MAKEUP ARTIST ASAMI MATSUDA, ARTLIST PARIS

MODELS FRANCIELE SANTOS AND BENTLEY MESCALL, IMG

PHOTO ASSISTANT MICHAEL ANTHONY PREZIOSO

FASHION ASSISTANT SHELBY COMROE

SHOT AT 16 BEAVER STUDIO, NYC

All clothing and accessories by Louis Vuitton Women’s, here.