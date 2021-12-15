There’s no place quite like Aspen for the holidays and winter season. From the cozy fireside cocktails at The St. Regis Aspen and après-ski at The Little Nell to luxury shopping around Galena Street, the secret of Aspen’s unique appeal has been leaked. This season in Aspen is anticipated to be bigger than ever before with new dining destinations and boutique openings–and it’s just getting started.

To welcome the season, Italian luxury brand Loro Piana is popping up for the first time in Aspen with its Home for the Holidays Interiors and Lifestyle Pop-Up store from now until December 21st in the former Aspen Times Building near hotel hot spot, Hotel Jerome. The temporary boutique features Loro Piana Interiors Collection, allowing guests to directly discover and explore the Maison’s finest home assortment, including furniture, lamps, pillows, blankets, and accessories. As an extension of the Pop-Up, Loro Piana will also have an experiential outdoor dining experience in collaboration with celebrity chef Yann Nury and local favorite Paradise Bakery, offering specially curated holiday treats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana’s presence in Aspen is beyond fitting as the brand is known for its luxe cashmere and sophisticated craftsmanship, perfect for a sophisticated mountain getaway. For decades, Loro Piana has maintained a deep connection to the Aspen community. As the second Loro Piana store in North America, its opening in December 1999 immediately followed the flagship on Madison Avenue in New York. As a result, Aspen was recognized as a premier destination for a discerning clientele with an appreciation for unparalleled quality.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

“I am very excited to be able to present for the first time the breadth and scope of our collections in Aspen,” says Francesco Pergamo, Director of Loro Piana Interiors Division. “It seems most fitting to showcase these unique pieces in a place where the Loro Piana lifestyle is so fully embraced by some – through their wardrobes, outdoor activities, and carefully curated homes – and allow others to discover them in a most authentic way.”

Established in 2006, Loro Piana’s Interiors Collection features fabrics crafted from soft, enveloping cashmere and the finest wools, linens, silks, and cottons, drawing inspiration from the colors of nature, the source of the most noble fibers. Guests can indulge in notable pieces like Ginza Furniture Collection, Palm Duet Chaise Lounge, and the Bul-Bo Soft Lamp throughout the Pop-Up.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Alongside the Interiors Collection, items from the Loro Piana men’s and women’s Holiday 2021 Collection, including cozy and colorful sweaters, outerwear, and winter accessories, will also be on display.

The Aspen Times Building at Hotel Jerome is located at 330 E Main Street, Aspen, Colorado.