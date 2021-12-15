Romero Britto
Miami Luxury Hotel Kimpton Epic & Saks Fifth Avenue Designed The Ultimate Holiday Gift This Season

News, Travel

Kimpton Epic & Saks Fifth AvenuePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton EPICAs a global destination in the heart of Miami’s downtown neighborhood, Kimpton Epic is known for its luxurious amenities and sophisticated stays that tout the culture of the Magic City and its dynamic offerings. Thus, this holiday season, in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre, Kimpton Epic is gifting its guests the gift of style through the All Spruced Up package. 

Upon check-in, guests are given the option to book the package, which provides exclusive access to Saks Fifth Avenue for the ultimate shopping experience just in time for the holidays. The package includes the following: premier Saks Fifth Avenue personal shopping services, which will assist in selecting the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list (to avoid holiday gifting fatigue), access to a Saks Fifth Avenue stylist who will provide a private, in-store consultation and curate party looks for New Year celebrations, welcome champagne, and a $300 credit to Kimpton Epic’s esteemed Area 31 restaurant. 

Kimpton Epic & Saks Fifth AvenuePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton EPIC

There’s no denying Miami is the travel destination this season, with Kimpton Epic at the epicenter curating guest experiences like no other throughout the holidays. From a last-minute gift to a to-me-from-me gift, the Kimpton Epic and Saks Fifth Avenue All Spruced Up package caters to any holiday needs from now until December 31st. 

Available for bookings December 3-31, 2021. In order to book, guests must book 5+ days in advance of stay, and guests must be staying 2+ nights.

