Inaugural Motorcar Cavalcade To Be Held In Miami

A new Concours d’Elegance concept will combine coveted automobiles and fine cuisine with exclusive lifestyle events.

Photo Credit: Motorcar Cavalcade

The Motorcar Cavalcade Executive Committee announced dates for the inauguration of a Lifestyle Automotive Concours designed to entice all who relish the finer things in life. The inaugural Motorcar Cavalcade will be held at the illustrious JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa over the last weekend of January 2022. This can’t-miss event will bring together South Florida’s extraordinarily vibrant car community to showcase and celebrate the art of the automobile with all.

This unique Concours will host and judge specially-curated themed displays of iconic, legendary and awe-inspiring cars – from the dawn of motoring to the latest and most advanced hyper cars in the world – all in an incredible, Miami-inspired garden party setting. This event is not aimed merely for the automotive cognoscenti, rather, it was created to present the passion of the automobile to a wider audience.

The Cavalcade will highlight incredible automobiles, provide access to VIP events and all-inclusive culinary and mixology pavilions – offering entrants and attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the alluring aroma of high-octane fuel, the roar of horsepower and exquisite cuisine.

Among the Concours d’Elegance-centric happenings, the Motorcar Cavalcade exclusively presents limited access to the sold-out Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes’ through the Motorcar Cavalcade VIP Suite, as well as an incredible driving tour for accepted Concours vehicles throughout the greater Miami area.

Limited ticketing is available to the general public for the Sunday Concours and vehicle participation in the Concours is by Selection Committee acceptance only (car submissions can be sent through the event website – “Entrant Section”). Due to the unique design of the Concours – which celebrates all incredible automobiles – both historic and current production models can be submitted for consideration. However, the Selection Committee will only accept cars that stand out from the rest – truly special, important, newsworthy or unique automobiles.

Photo Credit: Motorcar Cavalcade

As part of the Concours Weekend, exclusive Motorcar Cavalcade VIP Suite tickets to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, that runs the day before the Concours at Gulfstream Park, will be available to purchase for accepted Concours entrants and VIP’s. The Pegasus is considered the first marquee race of the horse racing season and is nationally-televised on NBC and will be the perfect ignition point for Motorcar Cavalcade participants to kick off their Concours weekend

The Miami Speed and Style rally, Saturday morning’s driving tour, is for participants looking to stretch their automobile’s legs as part of an award ribbon event. Cars are meant to be driven and enjoyed on the road, as such, those participating will be acknowledged on Sunday, during the Concours. Upwards of 30 thoroughbred cars and their passengers will be treated to a magnificent sight-seeing journey through Miami, allowing all to witness the beauty of a Cavalcade of Cars.

Photo Credit: Motorcar Cavalcade

The Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance itself is set to take place Sunday, January 30th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.

On the appointed, manicured fairway of the host Hotel, remarkable cars of the finest quality will vie for attention from spectators, as well as carefully chosen VIP judges, who will immerse themselves in the fun, difficult, subjective and emotional task of critiquing some of the finest cars on the planet. Following grand Concours tradition, cars that receive an award in their respective classes will be eligible for one of two coveted Modern or Classic era “Best of Show” honors.

“The Motorcar Cavalcade will be a celebration of automobiles and the people that love them, uniting the world of cars, cuisine and lifestyle,” said Jason Wenig, Cavalcade Co-Executive Director. “We are proud to partner with the Warren Henry Auto Group as we create an extraordinary event appealing to both car lovers and those who appreciate luxury and elegance, all while helping raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. JW Marriott will provide an unmatched setting during the warm, tropical winter that has made South Florida such a famous destination. Simply put, this is an event not to be missed.”

Photo Credit: Motorcar Cavalcade

“We are thrilled to bring an event of this caliber to the area,” said Warren Zinn, President and CEO of Warren Henry Auto group. “We started our first dealership in 1976 and thanks to our employees and partners have celebrated 45 years of automotive excellence here in Miami and feel that this is a small way to pay tribute and say thank you to South Florida and the automotive community that has supported us along the way”