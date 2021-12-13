Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry: . A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle. Haute Joaillerie
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston
Indulge in our Haute Joaillerie gift guide of stunning, one-of-a-kind diamonds, and other gemstones as rare as the special bond between you and your loved ones.
Louis Vuitton Bravery Collection Le Tumbler bracelet in white gold with aquamarines and baguette-cut diamonds; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Deliciarum Collection multi-finger ring in white gold, garnets, and diamonds; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry necklace in 18-karat white gold, onyx, emeralds and diamonds; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier
Chanel Cambon ring in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and yellow sapphire; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel
De Beers Reflections of Nature by Ellesmere Treasure bracelet; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers
Harry Winston Cathedral necklace from the New York Collection in 18-karat gold and platinum with emeralds and diamonds; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston
Bvlgari High Jewelry earrings in white gold with zircon metal elements, diamonds and tanzanites; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari
Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Exceptional Sicilia necklace in white gold; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Cooper bracelet in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with rubies and diamonds; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Repossi Luminant earring with yellow pear-cut diamond, $101,000; at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Repossi
Dior High Jewelry Tie and Dior bracelet in white gold, diamonds, white cultured pearl and ruby; price upon request
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior