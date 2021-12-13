Romero Britto
Haute High Jewelry For The Holidays

Fashion, Haute Time, News

Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry: Haute Joaillerie. A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle.

Haute High Jewelry For The HolidaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

Indulge in our Haute Joaillerie gift guide of stunning, one-of-a-kind diamonds, and other gemstones as rare as the special bond between you and your loved ones.

Louis Vuitton Bravery Collection Le Tumbler bracelet in white gold with aquamarines and baguette-cut diamonds; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Deliciarum Collection multi-finger ring in white gold, garnets, and diamonds; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry necklace in 18-karat white gold, onyx, emeralds and diamonds; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Chanel Cambon ring in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and yellow sapphire; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

De Beers Reflections of Nature by Ellesmere Treasure bracelet; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers

Harry Winston Cathedral necklace from the New York Collection in 18-karat gold and platinum with emeralds and diamonds; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

Bvlgari High Jewelry earrings in white gold with zircon metal elements, diamonds and tanzanites; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bvlgari

Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Exceptional Sicilia necklace in white gold; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Cooper bracelet in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with rubies and diamonds; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Repossi Luminant earring with yellow pear-cut diamond, $101,000; at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Repossi

Dior High Jewelry Tie and Dior bracelet in white gold, diamonds, white cultured pearl and ruby; price upon request

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

