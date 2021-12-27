Gucci & The North Face Collaborate Again

Today, Gucci and The North Face revealed the second chapter of their partnership, and this phase is just as good as the first. Through cutting-edge winter pieces that celebrate both brands’ design DNA, the collection embodies values of self-discovery and self-expression.

To narrate the second phase of this collaboration, Alessandro Michele had the campaign shot by French twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel in Iceland to portray the landscape’s unique spirit while also unveiling the clothing—like the puffers with the classic GG monogram all-over and the reimagined styles from The North Face iconic ‘90s attire. This special multi-category collection for men and women ranges from ready-to-wear and shoes to accessories and luggage that were destined for both the modern-day explorer and those who simply enjoy the great outdoors.

The North Face x Gucci collection also furthers the commitment of both brands to support eco-sustainable activities with the use of ECONYL®—a nylon fabric created from regenerated materials (fishing nets, carpets, and other scraps) that can be recycled and recreated, decreasing its environmental footprint. Additionally, 100% of the down insulation is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union.

Ahead, keep scrolling to discover the vibrant The North Face x Gucci collection—perfect for your upcoming winter getaways.

Photo Credit: Photographers & Directors: Durimel

Photo Credit: Photographers & Directors: Durimel

The collection will be distributed through designated stores and ephemeral Gucci Pop-Ups, where the spaces will be imagined to suggest a clean icescape. In the United States, dedicated Gucci Pop-Ups will open mid-January at New York’s Fifth Avenue, Aspen, Chicago, and Toronto Bloor (details and imagery to follow). A dedicated product selection will also be available from The North Face stores in New York, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo. A limited selection of The North Face x Gucci pieces will also be on sale on Gucci’s website, here.

Gucci Campaign

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Make-up: Thomas De Kluyver

Hair Stylist: Andrea Martinelli