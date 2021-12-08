Romero Britto
Free & Easy: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring FENDI Men’s 2021 Winter Capsule Collection

Fashion, Feature Stories, News

A collection that explores the connection between fashion and the great outdoors, the FENDI Men’s winter capsule 2021 embodies the essence of easy living. From exploring the natural world through an earthy palette of yellows with shades of brown and blue to embracing everyday urban living through sportier pieces, the collection fuses natural elements with the maison’s mission to create a sophisticated yet playful wardrobe for the modern man. The collection introduces new it styles like the practical Fendiness backpack in Aquafil’s ECONYL® regenerated nylon with a distinctive FF logo metal buckle and the FENDI Fragment, an abstract marble print combined with iconic elements like the FF and Karligraphy logo. Fendi fully embraces a life inspired by adventure through reimagining menswear staples like double-breasted jackets and tailored trousers through a laid-back lens.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL
GROOMER CARLOS ORTIZ
MODELS JULIAN MARSHALL AND MAXWELL KAZAKOFF, IMG MODELS WORLDWIDE
PHOTO ASSISTANT DWAYNE LAFLEUR
FASHION ASSISTANT VICTORIA JACKSON
SHOT ON LOCATION IN LOS ANGELES

All clothing and accessories by FENDI Men’s.

