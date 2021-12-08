Photo Credit: George Voronov

For the sixth edition of the Dior Lady Art Project, Dior welcomes new artists to transform the timeless icon that is the Lady Dior handbag. Haute Living reveals an exclusive look at their interpretations, honoring Lady Dior’s legacy.

ANTONIN HAKO

Photo Credit: Marion Berrin

“I see fashion as a playground as well as a blank canvas. The quest is how to successfully combine, assemble and make certain colors sing together. I think there’s no right answer, just an infinite number of questions. I like its minimalism and its demarcated lines. It let me imagine deconstructing it while retaining certain structural lines that remind us that this is a Lady Dior.” — Antonin Hako

GIGISUE

Photo Credit: Sungmin Kim

ZHANG HUAN

Photo Credit: Ken Ngan

“Art and fashion are like lovers; they depend on each other, help each other and communicate with each other. Their cooperation is simply perfect.” — Zhang Huan

JOHAN CRETEN

Photo Credit: Marion Berrin

DAISUKE OHBA

Photo Credit: Yuto Kudo

“First, I studied the structure of the bag. Then I did research on Monsieur Dior’s life, his birthplace, and his upbringing, [looking] for thematic similarities with my own artistic creations.” — Daisuke Ohba