Romero Britto
Art
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Object of Desire: Introducing The New Artists Of Dior Lady Art Project Transforming The Lady Dior Bag

Art, Fashion, Feature Stories

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Genieve Figgis, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: George Voronov

For the sixth edition of the Dior Lady Art Project, Dior welcomes new artists to transform the timeless icon that is the Lady Dior handbag. Haute Living reveals an exclusive look at their interpretations, honoring Lady Dior’s legacy.

ANTONIN HAKO

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Antonin Hako, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: Marion Berrin

“I see fashion as a playground as well as a blank canvas. The quest is how to successfully combine, assemble and make certain colors sing together. I think there’s no right answer, just an infinite number of questions. I like its minimalism and its demarcated lines. It let me imagine deconstructing it while retaining certain structural lines that remind us that this is a Lady Dior.” — Antonin Hako

GIGISUE

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Gigisue, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: Sungmin Kim

ZHANG HUAN

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Zhang Huan, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: Ken Ngan

“Art and fashion are like lovers; they depend on each other, help each other and communicate with each other. Their cooperation is simply perfect.” — Zhang Huan

JOHAN CRETEN

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Johan Creten, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: Marion Berrin

DAISUKE OHBA

Dior Lady Art Project
Dior Lady Art Limited Edition in collaboration with Daisuke Ohba, available by special order; 800-929-DIOR.

Photo Credit: Yuto Kudo

“First, I studied the structure of the bag. Then I did research on Monsieur Dior’s life, his birthplace, and his upbringing, [looking] for thematic similarities with my own artistic creations.” — Daisuke Ohba

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Bill Foley
Cover Story
December 8, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Is Building An Empire In Las Vegas — And That Might Include An NBA Team
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring FENDI Men's 2021 Winter Capsule
Fashion
December 8, 2021
Free & Easy: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring FENDI Men’s 2021 Winter Capsule Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
December 8, 2021
A European-Style Square Will Open In The Seaport By Next Summer
By Kellie Speed
News
December 7, 2021
Party On Park Avenue And Ring In The New Year With Loews Regency New York
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami