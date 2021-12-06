Brickell City Centre Rings In The Holidays

With holiday season among us yet again, Brickell City Centre is offering a bevy of festivities for all guests of every age.

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre will be keeping the holidays jolly even for adults with Cocktails Unwrapped, an exclusive series for guests 21 and older, open from 6-10 p.m. on select nights on the Garden Deck. Patrons can enjoy complimentary specialty drinks in a lively atmosphere served up by Unfiltered Hospitality mixologists Ben Potts and Gui Jaroschy, participating sponsors including Sipsmith, Jim Beam, Hornitos and others! Apart from cocktails and DJ’s, each day of Cocktails Unwrapped will feature exclusive experiences like charcuterie classes, drag queens, dance classes and more! To enter, guests will need to show proof of purchase and valid ID at the entrance. All guests aged 21 and older are welcome, though space is limited.

It’s not quite Christmas without Santa Claus, and Brickell City Centre will be going all out this year with a dedicated letter-writing station and post office on the Garden Deck! This interactive and immersive space brings holiday elements to life with Santa’s Post Office and Santa’s Command Centre, Rudolph’s Diner and the Holiday Hub. Kids will have the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap for a complimentary photo (the only free photo with Santa in Miami) and check his naughty-or-nice list.

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

Even Santa is going green this year! In addition to traditional paper letters, guests can use designated iPads to share all of their Christmas wishes with Santa, if they wish. BCC welcomes all furry friends to participate in the festivities as well, anytime through the season for photos with Santa.

BCC Holiday Hours (begins Monday, November 15 – Friday, December 31):

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day 11/25, CLOSED

Black Friday 11/26, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve 12/24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day 12/25, CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 12/31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information concerning BCC’s hours of operation and holiday activities, CLICK HERE.

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre