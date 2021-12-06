Lavish Christmas Dining Options In Boston

Whether you are looking to host a lavish Christmas dinner at home or prefer to indulge in a luxurious afternoon brunch, there are so many ways to celebrate the holiday in style. Here’s a look at six haute spots in Boston to share a memorable Christmas dinner.

Photo Credit: Don Riddle

Artisan Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston will be offering a specialty four-course tasting menu on Christmas Day with starters featuring everything from butternut squash bisque with cranberry-walnut chutney; and char-grilled romaine with confit tomato to roasted heirloom carrots with charred radicchio. For main events, think New England Family Farms prime short rib with celery-apple puree; braised lamb loin with new crop potatoes; olive oil poached seabass with risotto noir; and bronzed tofu filet served with black rice pilaf. Be sure to save some room for Stacy’s Holiday Selection of Sweet Treats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street Boston

Chef Daniel Burger at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has created four different menus that you can enjoy Christmas Day in One + One, at home, in-room or with a private event. The elegant dinner at One + One will feature a selection of starters, including roasted celery root bisque with toasted hazelnuts and fried sage; and a chicory salad radicchio with ricotta salata with sherry vinaigrette. For main events, indulge in a choice of roasted duck breast topped with Grand Marnier sauce; pan seared Chilean seabass; braised beef short rib; or Kabocha squash ravioli with sage scented cream. We recommend pairing it up with a bottle of Krug champagne for a dinner you won’t soon forget.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

Also in Back Bay, Chef Zaid Khan will be serving up specialty dishes at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen like a 16-ounce herb crusted prime rib with gratin potatoes, charred heirloom carrots and a red wine reduction. You can cozy up to a fireplace table and enjoy the holiday menu that will be featured in addition to the restaurant’s All Day Menu. You will want to save room for the green apple tarte tatin with dulce de leche and vanilla bean espresso.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

Steak lovers will want to head over to Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor to enjoy their holiday-inspired three-course menu featuring prime cuts of meat. Start off with a choice of smoked oyster chowder or Chesapeake Bay crab cake before moving onto main events, including indulgent offerings like Dijon roasted prime rib with horseradish whipped Yukon potatoes; braised lamb shank; roasted Chilean seabass; and Snake River Farms domestic Wagyu. A 16-ounce “Princess cut” and 24-ounce “King cut” of prime rib will also be available. For some after-dinner festivities, take a stroll around the property featuring Encore’s beautiful holiday floral arrangements and tree displays.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel

There is nowhere in Boston that does a better holiday brunch than the one held inside The Boston Harbor Hotel’s Atlantic Room. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, the lavish spread will be accompanied by a live jazz quartet, and, of course, an appearance by Santa Claus. Lavish dishes include classic roasted Vermont fresh turkey; white truffle carbonara and an American caviar egg sandwich. Rowes Wharf Sea Grille also will get the holidays started right on Christmas Eve with a la carte breakfast, afternoon frost tea service, and an a la carte holiday menu for lunch and dinner. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also be open for breakfast (a la carte or buffet-style), an a la carte lunch featuring a special holiday menu, and afternoon tea.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Catalyst

Across the Charles River in Cambridge, Chef William Kovel and the Catalyst Restaurant team will be offering a lavish enjoy-at-home catering spread, available now through Christmas Eve. In addition to traditional holiday classics, you can order up a selection of artisanal cheeses, smoked salmon pate or truffle arancini to get your party started. Main dishes can be prepped and uncooked for you to make at home or request to have your dinner cooked in its entirety and you can simply reheat before serving. Main dishes feature beef Wellington; pork crown roast; baked stuffed lobster and Rohan duck breast. Finish it off with cranberry goat cheesecake, apple almond cake or a classic apple pie.