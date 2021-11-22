Pierce Brosnan
Cuba Gooding Jr. And Floyd Mayweather Joined Forces At SWAPP Celebrity Soccer League Tournament

News

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Credit: Juan Medina

On Saturday, November 20th, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Floyd Mayweather joined forces at the SWAPP Celebrity soccer League Tournament Presented by SWAPP Protocol in in Miami Beach, supporting the Miami Beach Education Foundation. The star-studded event featured seven-on-seven friendly games, inclusive of youths and adults with disabilities as well as celebrities and professional athletes. Cuba Gooding Jr. and Floyd Mayweather both served as team captains for the celebrity match, bringing their talents to the sand-covered ‘field’.

Known for committing to every role, the Academy Award-winning actor was enthusiastic about taking on the Rolls-Royce as do-gooder, maintaining the crowd’s energy at a high throughout the event. Gooding Jr. even kicked off the games by taking the stage and belting out the National Anthem, making the tournament’s spectators go wild.

Floyd Mayweather

Photo Credit: Juan Medina

During a break in the games, the lauded actor reminded the crowd of his breakdancing repertoire and took the opportunity to have some fun and bust some moves with Instagram model, Jen Selter. Some of the celebs got more competitive than others. Selter proved her famously fit figure offered some competitive edge, and former New York Yankee Johnny Damon scored several goals. In a surprising moment for the star athlete, Damon missed a wide-open shot, leading the tournament’s announcer to joke, “Hey! That’s just like a missing a fly ball, Johnny.”

To conclude the event, rapper O.T Genasis took the stage, performing three songs, including his chart-topping original, “CoCo.” Spectators took the sand and rejoiced, while celebrities including Larsa Pippen and Jordan Belfort danced and celebrated on stage.

DJ Irie and Jordan Belfort

Photo Credit: Juan Medina

OT Genasis performing

Photo Credit: Juan Medina

Larsa Pippen

Photo Credit: Juan Medina

