Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Global Superstar Headliner Doja Cat Performing New Year’s Day

Atlantis Paradise Island, the lush oceanfront resort in The Bahamas, welcomes global superstar, Doja Cat, for an exclusive outdoor concert on New Year’s Day at the resort’s Royal Deck overlooking Paradise Lagoon. The performance is part of the resort’s acclaimed entertainment series, Atlantis LIVE, which provides guests with an all-access pass to top musicians and artists. Tickets start at $199 and are on sale at www.dojacatatlantis.com or by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. The budding talent taught herself Logic and how to compose on a midi controller. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “Mooo!” which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim, the album was a platinum success with over 14.5 billion streams worldwide. Hot Pink features “Juicy” which hit #1 at Rhythm radio, “Say So” her Grammy nominated #1 smash record and “Streets”, the viral sensation that soundtracked the ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ one of the biggest TikTok trends to date.

Doja Cat’s new album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, marking Doja Cat’s career best and highest debut to date with 109K in total activity in the US alone. Spanning a range of genres Planet Her also generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper, was the top Pop album upon release based on consumption according to MRC data, and marks both the biggest debut for female rapper and the top female R&B debut of 2021. “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.8 billion streams worldwide. Doja Cat recently became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio.

In addition to top-tier entertainment, guests of Atlantis Paradise Island enjoy access to the resort’s five miles of white-sand beaches, a 141-acre waterscape Aquaventure with one-of-a-kind pools, slides, and rides and features the largest open-air marine habitat in the world. Atlantis Paradise Island is also home to two dozen restaurants, including Nobu, FISH by José Andrés, and Sip Sip, offering Bahamian specialties, the world-class Atlantis Casino, Ocean Club Golf, and the 30,000 square-foot Mandara Spa.

All Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise protocols will be in place to ensure the health of guests and employees. For more information about traveling to The Bahamas, visit bahamas.com.

Tickets to the Atlantis LIVE: Doja Cat performance are available at www.dojacatatlantis.com or by calling 1.800.ATLANTIS. Ticket prices start at $199.00. For room bookings, visit atlantisbahamas.com or call 1.800.ATLANTIS.