Romero Britto and DJ White Shadow Collaborate On Limited Edition NFT Art Collection

Photo Credit: YellowHeart

YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music, ticketing and community tokens which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, announced an exciting collaboration between two cultural giants, Romero Britto and DJ White Shadow.

World-renowned artist Romero Britto is the most commercially-licensed artist in history and Grammy-Award-winning producer/DJ/songwriter DJ White Shadow, is known for his hit-making collaborations as a producer and songwriter with Lady Gaga on Born this Way, Art Pop and A Star is Born. Now, these two icons will join forces for their first joint NFT collection. A portion of the sales from elect items in the collection will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Each of the ten pieces from the bold, colorful and animated art collection is a part of Britto’s “The Happy Art Movement,” founded in 1992, with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love and optimism around the globe through distinctive art and vibrant colors. Each masterpiece comes from original oil and acrylic paintings on canvas created by Britto, and scored by DJ White Shadow. Check out the video below for a look at animated artwork clips of the exclusive collection.

In addition to the 10 pieces, YellowHeart will also be selling a limited edition NFT of the DJ White Shadow album which consists of 10 long form versions of the back trackings to each of the art pieces. The collection will be viewable on October 21, 2021, and open for purchase October 28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with visual arts icon, Romero Britto, and acclaimed music producer, DJ White Shadow, on this truly outstanding NFT collection,” said Josh Katz, founder and CEO of YellowHeart. “Both DJ White Shadow and Romero Britto are visionaries in their fields who are taking their artistic creations in new directions and embracing the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection – combining the best of both of these extraordinary talents.”

“The chance to enter the world of NFTs by adding my musical scores to Romero Britto’s art has been an incredible honor,” said DJ White Shadow. “In an ever-expanding digitized world, the idea of coupling music and art is incredibly exciting and I wanted to jump into this space with both left and right stereo.”