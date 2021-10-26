This month, Louis Vuitton unveiled its newly expanded store at Michigan’s iconic luxury shopping destination: the Troy Somerset Collection. Not only has the location been significantly enlarged to feature new métiers, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, watches and jewelry, and a VIP room, but it also tapped into both local Michigan artists and internationally acclaimed designers to make this Louis Vuitton store even more special.

Photo Credit: Paul Warchol

Like the other Louis Vuitton shopping and experiential destinations, this space incorporates innovative materials and architectural design to visually represent Louis Vuitton’s heritage, craftsmanship, and ability to merge timeless classics through a modern lens. Inside, custom Louis Vuitton finishes carved by expert millworkers are present throughout the décor alongside paintings from Michigan artists. As a homage to the state’s thriving cultural community, the store features a geometric triptych by Jennifer Kroll of Birmingham, MI speaking to precision and balance, while an inked and embroidered canvas by Frank Lepowski of Detroit reflects the stimuli of the digital age. The local artworks are complemented by pieces from international artists, including lauded Norwegian photographer Solve Sundsbo. Additionally, beautifully designed furniture like a white stone Paul Kingma coffee table from 1981, ceramics from Studio Floris Wubben in the Netherlands, and an architecturally inspired table designed by Carlo Mollino are displayed throughout the store.

Photo Credit:Paul Warchol Photo Credit:Paul Warchol

For the ultimate bespoke luxury experience, Louis Vuitton’s historical tradition of hand-crafted customization is prevalent through an on-site hot-stamping service, allowing clients to personalize a variety of leather goods. This service embodies the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented the “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags, and accessories. In addition, the full fragrance counter offers custom engraving on the Maison’s inspiring perfumes and colognes by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

This year marked a major milestone for the French luxury Maison: it was the celebration of the brand’s bicentennial. The Troy store is home to a special window display honoring the 200th anniversary of Monsieur Louis Vuitton’s birth to continue the celebrations. Happening at Maison’s worldwide through the fall season, the windows will showcase digitized versions of the classic Louis Vuitton trunk as reimagined by 200 of today’s most notable innovators—like Gloria Steinem and Peter Marino—in homage to the eponymous founder.

Photo Credit:Paul Warchol

The store is located at Somerset Collection, 2801 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084.