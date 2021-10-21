Nikola Vucevic
Louis Vuitton’s New “A Piece Of The Rainbow” Collection By Virgil Abloh Is The Ultimate Fashion Pick-Me-Up

Fashion, News

Inspired by the infectious energy of the generation on the move, Virgil Abloh’s new “A Piece of the Rainbow” Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 capsule collection is a vibrant breath of fresh air. Reminiscent of Abloh’s first fashion show (Spring-Summer 2019) as Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Artistic Director, the collection is teeming with brightly colored rainbow pieces, depicting a new, dynamic generation. 

From bold puffer jackets and vests to the iconic 1.1 Millionaires glasses with their acetate frame in fresh hues to cashmere hats and sweaters, this capsule collection is the perfect dose of optimism as long winter days approach. Abloh plays with an eye-catching color palette of the basic primary colors alongside green, orange, black, and violet to create a modern color story with strategic color blocking that evokes the need to stand out and feel free. 

Unveiled for the first time during the Spring-Summer 2019 show, the LV Trainer inspires fresh colorways and is now offered in orange, violet, blue, yellow, green, and the signature white model. The calfskin sneakers are set on a rubber sole injected with gel and decorated with Vuitton’s Monogram flowers. Each pair requires at least seven hours of manufacturing in the Fiesso d’Artico workshops, the jewel of Louis Vuitton shoe “savoir-faire.”

To say Abloh has brightened our winter days with this new collection is truly an understatement. Visit the Louis Vuitton website here to shop the full collection. 

