Loews Offers The Best Experience For Any Kind Of Chicago Visit

Experience Chicago from the heart of the city.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

The luxurious Loews Chicago Downtown Hotel is where hospitality meets luxury. Breaking into the expansive Chicago skyline is not for the faint of heart. In a city renowned for its skyscrapers and architecture, it takes something big to get Chicagoans buzzing. In March 2015, the Loews Chicago Hotel did just that, and the buzz has not stopped yet. When you consider the stunning Loews building with their legendary service culture and it’s easy to see why Loews has had such an impact on the city.

Whether you’re in town for business, to unwind, or indulge, Loews Chicago Hotel provides the nest experience Chicago has to offer. The hotel is perfectly located steps away from Navy Pier and offers guests spectacular city skyline and lake views, while enjoying the comforts of home. The top-rated luxury hotel is also ideally located near Magnificent Mile, and close to the city’s most popular attractions, including Millennium Park and the John Hancock Center.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

The Loews Chicago Hotel provides impeccable service for a more accommodating stay. There is a full range of services offered. Whether your shoes need a shine, or you’re looking for directions or recommendations around town, the experienced concierge can assist you with all of the above and more, in order to make your visit an unforgettable one. A complimentary business center is available daily from 7am to 9pm for any last-minute business needs. For guests looking to work off last night’s deep dish, the Chicago Loews Hotel offers complimentary fitness center access. Take advantage of a wide array of cardio equipment and well as a large selection of free-weights and weight-assisted lift equipment. An adjoining 75-foot indoor lap pool and locker facilities complete the package, allowing all fitness-inclined guests to feel right at home throughout their stay.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

When the day is over, rest assured you can relax in chic, contemporary hotel rooms and suites. City sophistication meets convenience and relaxation in each of Loews Chicago Hotel’s accommodations in the downtown district. Featuring 400 luxury rooms and deluxe suites, the stylish accommodations near Magnificent Mile make this the most coveted luxury destination in downtown Chicago.

Dining in the Windy City is never a dull experience. As a premier culinary epicenter, Chicago has a plethora of dining options from famous deep-dish pies, to fine-dining experiences.

Loews Chicago Hotel has earned the distinction of being part of what makes the city’s food scene so world class. Their ETA Restaurant + Bar resembles a tavern for today’s travelers, welcoming guests with rustic American flare and Midwestern warmth. Additionally, there is Flavor, by Loews Chicago Hotel, which brings an authentically local experience directly to the guest.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

For more information on all of the exceptional offerings from the Loews Chicago Downtown Hotel, as well as information on how to book your next stay, head to their website.